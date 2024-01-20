Al Faleh Educational Holding Enters QSE Main Market With First Qatari Female CEO

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Faleh Educational Holding, under the leadership of its CEO, Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf al-Thani, has announced its move to the main market of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).

Following the successful completion of procedures with the QSE, the Qatar Central Securities Depository, and relevant authorities, the holding is poised for a historic transition, with the first trading day on the main market scheduled on January 28.

This achievement underscores Al Faleh Educational Holding's unwavering commitment to excellence in education and represents a significant accomplishment under the visionary guidance of Sheikha Anwar.

"We are thrilled to share this remarkable news with our stakeholders and the community. This milestone not only reflects our commitment to education but also marks a historic moment as the first Qatari educational institution with a female CEO listed on the stock market," said, Sheikha Anwar.

Comprising three distinguished institutions - Doha Academy Schools, Doha International Kindergarten, and AFG College with the University of Aberdeen - Al Faleh Educational Holding has consistently maintained a standard of teaching excellence, contributing significantly to Qatar's educational landscape.

Having recently achieved the status of the first woman-led Qatari public shareholding company and the first Qatari educational institution to list on the stock market, Al Faleh Educational Holding will now commence trading on the main market.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to all who have contributed to this success story. This accomplishment is a testament to the collective dedication and efforts of our team, students, and partners," Sheikha Anwar said.

Al Faleh Educational Holding remains steadfast in advancing education and contributing to the development of Qatar's future leaders, aligning seamlessly with the visionary goals set by its founder,Sheikha Dr Aisha bint Faleh al-Thani.

