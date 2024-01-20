Liz Cheney And Val Demings Headlined A Symposium At The Boeing Institute On Civility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former U.S. Representative for Wyoming Liz Cheney (R)

Former U.S. Representative for Florida Valdez "Val" Venita Demings(D)

Allen University hosted the opening of its new Boeing Institute on Civility with a symposium on Friday, January 19, 2024 in the Waverly-Clyburn Building

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allen University hosted the opening of the innovative Boeing Institute on Civility, Friday evening, January 19. Former U.S. House of Representative members Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Val Demings of Florida discussed the Preamble to the Constitution and its relevance to current events. The focus of the discourse was shaped by alternating pre-prepared questions from the moderator Deborah Farmer, an Atlanta and Chicago-based marketing executive. Questions ranged from positions on and meaning of promoting the general welfare to building a more perfect union, and the role of the federal government. At opposite ends of the political spectrum, the high-profile public figures agreed on the overall thrust of answers to the questions, but articulated subtle differences regarding the how to's and the responsible levels of government. The event marked an important milestone for Allen and provided thoughtful dialogue on the vision laid out by our nation's founders.

Elizabeth Lynne Cheney is an attorney and politician from Madison, WI. She represented Wyoming's at-large congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023 and served as chair of the House Republican Conference-the third-highest position in the House Republican leadership-from 2019 to 2021. Cheney is the elder daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney.

Known for her vocal support of the Constitution and opposition to former President Donald Trump, Cheney served on the House Select Committee to investigate the attack of the United States Capitol January 6, 2021. Since March 2023, Cheney has been a professor at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Valdez“Val” Venita Demings is the former police chief of Orlando, FL who served as U.S. Representative from Florida's 10th Congressional District from 2017 to 2023. The district covers most of the western half of Orlando, including Winter Garden and much of the area surrounding Orlando's resort parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Demings was the first female chief of the Orlando Police Department as well as the first African American first lady of Orange County, FL as her husband Jerry L. Demings was inaugurated as Mayor.

Demings was named to serve as a House impeachment manager in the first Senate trial of President Donald Trump. She was said to be one of the top contenders to be Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate in the 2020. Beginning in the spring of 2024, Demings will become a Spring Fellow at Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service.

The free-flowing discourse found strong agreement on preparing and supporting women in seeking political office and leadership roles in society.

