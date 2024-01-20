Georgia And Expressed Condolences On 34Th Anniversary Of Tragedy, 20 January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze together with heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan and staff of the Georgian Embassy honoured the memory of the victims of the bloody tragedy committed by the Soviet armed forces in Baku on 20 January 1990, Azernews reports.

"Heads of diplomatic missions laid flowers at the graves of martyrs who died for the Motherland in the "Alley of Martyrs".

20 January entered the modern history of the Azerbaijani people as one of the most tragic dates," the report says.

It should be noted that today Azerbaijan marks the 34th anniversary of the tragedy of 20 January.

On 20 January 1990, which entered the history of the struggle for freedom and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a heroic page, the battle of the Soviet Army against the broad masses of people, angered by the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and patronage to them by the leadership of the former USSR, who took to the streets and squares of Baku and expressed their strong protest against it.

In those tragic days, brave children of the Motherland, who held the freedom, honour and dignity of their country, their people above all, passed through their lives and rose to the peak of martyrdom.