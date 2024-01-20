Georgia And Expressed Condolences On 34Th Anniversary Of Tragedy, 20 January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the
Republic of Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze together with heads of
diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan and staff of the
Georgian Embassy honoured the memory of the victims of the bloody
tragedy committed by the Soviet armed forces in Baku on 20 January
1990, Azernews reports.
"Heads of diplomatic missions laid flowers at the graves of
martyrs who died for the Motherland in the "Alley of Martyrs".
20 January entered the modern history of the Azerbaijani people
as one of the most tragic dates," the report says.
It should be noted that today Azerbaijan marks the 34th
anniversary of the tragedy of 20 January.
On 20 January 1990, which entered the history of the struggle
for freedom and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a heroic
page, the battle of the Soviet Army against the broad masses of
people, angered by the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put
forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and patronage to them by
the leadership of the former USSR, who took to the streets and
squares of Baku and expressed their strong protest against it.
In those tragic days, brave children of the Motherland, who held
the freedom, honour and dignity of their country, their people
above all, passed through their lives and rose to the peak of
martyrdom.
MENAFN20012024000195011045ID1107745048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.