Liberia To Somalia: 7 Most Poorest Countries In The World

In a global tableau of poverty, these seven nations confront multifaceted hardships-from conflict to economic fragility.

Scarred by civil wars, Liberia faces economic fragility and post-conflict recovery. Struggling with infrastructure deficits, poverty remains a significant concern

Landlocked Chad contends with conflict, limited infrastructure, and food insecurity. Persistent challenges impede socio-economic progress for its population

Agriculture-dependent Malawi battles food insecurity and health crises. Economic fragility and susceptibility to climate change amplify the struggle against poverty

High population growth, desertification, and food insecurity contribute to Niger's poverty. Limited access to education and healthcare compounds the challenges

Vulnerable to natural disasters, Mozambique struggles with economic hardships. Its population faces poverty exacerbated by cyclones and floods

Despite vast natural resources, DRC grapples with corruption and conflict. Widespread poverty persists amid challenges to economic growth

Ravaged by conflict and instability, Somalia faces severe poverty. Limited infrastructure and political unrest hinder development, leaving many in dire need