Object Management Group Announces Model-Based Acquisition User Community

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Object Management Group ®️ (OMG®️) announced the Model-Based Acquisition User Community (MBAcq) as part of its recently announced Managed Communities Program . This community is a forum for cross-industry end users, government, academia, and tool vendors to share and develop standardized patterns, reference architectures, and guidance for advancing Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) standards during acquisition. The user community will guide engineering and acquisition professionals on how to use MBSE standards and reference architectures to create and respond to Request for Proposals (RFPs).

“Customers are increasingly incorporating modeling in acquisition to improve evaluation, engineering, and governance. The challenge is the lack of standardization, which raises proposal learning curves and compliance risk,” said Laura Hart, Lockheed Martin Fellow and co-chair of the OMG MBAcq User Community and the OMG UAF Revision Task Force.“Model-based acquisition is not just a proposal packaging choice. It is about applying systems thinking and good systems engineering, specifically good MBSE, to address the full life cycle during acquisition. Our ultimate goal is to support born digital programs.“

"The MBAcq User Community will enable participating members to access a wealth of cutting-edge insights at the forefront of the industry, working on projects shaping the future of MBSE specifications and reference architectures,” said Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO of OMG.“MBAcq User Community members will obtain value through networking and participation in developing community products, giving them a competitive advantage.”

OMG Managed Communities will help companies simplify processes, eliminate industry barriers, and create purpose with a community of experts. By joining an OMG Community, companies can become involved in industry projects that will advance their expertise and set them apart from their peers.

