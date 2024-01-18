(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company continues to evolve its educational offerings to help People Heroes grow



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The top expectation that human resource (HR) leaders have for their human capital management (HCM) software is that the technology is an end-to-end platform yet user adoption is dismal across most vendors in the space. In Sapient Insights Group's 26th Annual HR Systems Survey research , isolved has more than triple the average adoption and education and events are a big reason why isolved customers are actively using People Cloud to its fullest ability more than every other vendor.

To help businesses and leaders maximize their isolved investment and navigate the complicated HR, benefits and payroll landscape, isolved announced its 2024 People Heroes Tour

agenda and locations – the next era of its highly successful 2022 and 2023 customer roadshow series. The People Heroes Tour will deliver timely thought leadership, valuable product tips and tricks, networking opportunities and interactive demonstrations. Additionally, attendees will receive 3, highly coveted, SHRM CE credits.

"The world of HR is constantly shifting and evolving," said Celia Fleischaker, Chief Marketing Officer at isolved. "Our People Heroes (isolved customers), have a limitless appetite for learning-whether it be through our robust People Heroes Community, our learning experience platform People Heroes University or in-person collaboration with peers or at our free events across the country. We've made it core to the isolved experience to educate our customers and equip them with timely knowledge that will help transform HR challenges into EX opportunities."

The 2024 People Heroes Tour includes stops in more than 25 cities across the country, as well as two virtual roadshows. During each event, attendees will have access to isolved business leaders, product experts, and customer support and optimization managers.

"I make it a business priority to attend every isolved customer event," said Lisa Corrigan, HR at Mountainview Nursing Home. "The events not only ensure I'm getting the most out of our investment, but they also keep me in the know about what my peers are prioritizing and how they are overcoming some of our profession's biggest challenges. The customer events are very valuable and well worth your time out of the office."



Attendees can expect brand-new content for the People Heroes Tour which makes good on direct customer feedback including peer-to-peer learning. Each table, for example, will feature a different pre-selected topic including compliance, product training, benefits and payroll, and recruiting and retention. Each attendee will have the option to choose the topic table that best suits their needs and interests and switch throughout the day.

In conjunction with the People Heroes Tour, isolved is expanding its educational offerings with a new virtual Analyst Masterclass series. The new SHRM credit-eligible Masterclass series will be delivered by independent, third-party analysts and influencers who offer industry expertise. Each month will showcase a pressing topic in the world of HCM, from ROI to EX to payroll and HR.

Below are the upcoming educational Masterclass offerings with more being announced soon:



ROI of EX with Nucleus Research's Trevor White and Evelyn McMullen who will show attendees how to calculate the business value of their investments in EX.

Payroll with Principal Analyst Pete Tiliakos of 3Sixty Insights who will share the now, near and next state of payroll advancements and financial wellness offerings.

HR Transformation with HR Technology and Services Research Director Elizabeth Rennie of NelsonHall who will share the common pitfalls to avoid and how to achieve success through HR transformation projects.

Learning & Development with VP, Principal Analyst Katy Tynan of Forrester who will provide a look at what leadership developments pay off in organizational outcomes, an overview of learning experience platform capabilities, and how to develop a future-fit organization through upskilling and reskilling. Artificial Intelligence in HR with Chief Research Officer Ben Eubanks of Lighthouse Research & Advisory who will discuss practical and value-based outcomes of artificial intelligence and how to use it to support and develop a successful workforce.

Other masterclass topics will include benefits administration, HR compliance, leadership skills, people analytics and more in this monthly and free educational series.

To register for a People Heroes Tour stop or an isolved Analyst Masterclass, visit isolved's event center .

