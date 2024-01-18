(MENAFN- GetNews)



"Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's “Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report:





The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size was valued approximately USD 3,327 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

Novel treatments for addressing Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) encompass a range of emerging medications, such as the promising drug Tyvaso (treprostinil), BI 1015550, and others. These advancing therapies in development have the capacity to influence market dynamics, offering potential for the effective management of the disease's impact and progression.

The largest market share for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is attributed to the United States, reaching approximately USD 2,321 million in 2021. Projections indicate a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the study duration (2019–2032), with expectations of further increase by 2032.

The collective market size for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the EU4 and the UK amounted to USD 693 million in 2021, and there are expectations of growth throughout the study period.

The overall number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in the 7MM reached 194,878 cases in 2021, and there is an anticipated increase at a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the study period (2019–2032).

In 2021, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) within the 7MM, totaling 94,736 cases. This figure is anticipated to experience a significant increase in the near future, attributed to advancements in diagnostic testing and a growing population.

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: CSL Behring, Celgene Pharmaceutical, Vicore Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Guangdong Raynovent, Sunshine Lake Pharma co, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, FibroGen, United Therapeutics, Bellerophon Therapeutics, MediciNova, Novartis, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Nitto Denko, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Calliditas Therapeutics, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, PureTech Health, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Galecto Biotech AB, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Metagone Biotech, AstraZeneca, Lung Therapeutics, Bridge Biotherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Kinarus AG, Insmed, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Annapurna Bio, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Ark Biosciences, Ocean Biomedical, and others

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: Tyvaso, BI 1015550, PLN-74809, HZN-825, Garadacimab, MN-001, LYT-100, C21, Pamrevlumab, Tipelukast, PLN-74809, TTI-101, Taladegib, Olitigaltin, and others

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the males predominantly has the higher number of diagnosed prevalent cases than females. In 2021, 121,389 males and 73,488 females were affected by Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the 7MM. The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market dynamics.





Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic and progressive lung disease characterized by the scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs. The term "idiopathic" means that the cause of the condition is unknown. In IPF, the lung tissue becomes thickened, stiff, and scarred over time, leading to difficulty in breathing and reduced lung function.





Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis





Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies and Key Companies



Tyvaso: United Therapeutics

BI 1015550: Boehringer Ingelheim

PLN-74809: Pliant Therapeutics

HZN-825: Horizon Therapeutics

Garadacimab: CSL Behring

MN-001: MediciNova

LYT-100: PureTech

C21: Vicore Pharma AB

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

Tipelukast: MediciNova

PLN-74809: Pliant Therapeutics

TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics

Taladegib: Endeavor BioMedicines Olitigaltin: Galecto Inc





Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Strengths

Growing research activities to treat and detect pulmonary fibrosis and how it develops will play an important role in disease diagnosis and drug development. Any innovation in this field will help in strengthening the market.





Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Opportunities

Severe segment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis remains opportunistic as very few therapies are targeting these patients.





Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: CSL Behring, Celgene Pharmaceutical, Vicore Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Guangdong Raynovent, Sunshine Lake Pharma co, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, FibroGen, United Therapeutics, Bellerophon Therapeutics, MediciNova, Novartis, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Nitto Denko, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Calliditas Therapeutics, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, PureTech Health, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Galecto Biotech AB, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Metagone Biotech, AstraZeneca, Lung Therapeutics, Bridge Biotherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Kinarus AG, Insmed, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Annapurna Bio, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Ark Biosciences, Ocean Biomedical, and others

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: Tyvaso, BI 1015550, PLN-74809, HZN-825, Garadacimab, MN-001, LYT-100, C21, Pamrevlumab, Tipelukast, PLN-74809, TTI-101, Taladegib, Olitigaltin, and others

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis emerging therapies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement







