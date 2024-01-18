Lithium-Ion Battery For Consumer Electronics Market Soars To New Heights: A Decade Of Innovation Unveiled (2023-2032)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lithium-ion Battery for Consumer Electronics Market

Lithium-ion Battery for Consumer Electronics Market Expected to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2032 - Allied Market Research

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lithium-ion batteries have become the bedrock of portable electronic devices, transforming the landscape of consumer electronics with their unparalleled energy density and performance. Widely acclaimed for their lightweight design and high energy storage capacity, lithium-ion batteries have become the power source of choice for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and a myriad of other portable gadgets. This advanced battery technology not only enables sleek and compact device designs but also provides longer-lasting and more efficient power solutions for modern consumers. The inherent stability and rechargeability of lithium-ion batteries contribute to their widespread adoption, offering users a reliable and durable energy source for their everyday electronic needs. As the consumer electronics market continues to evolve, the role of lithium-ion batteries remains integral, driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what portable devices can achieve in terms of both performance and longevity. The lithium-ion battery for consumer electronics market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $18.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable energy storage devices that consist of multiple components, including cathodes, anodes, electrolytes, separators, and other materials. These batteries have gained immense popularity due to their high energy density, long cycle life, and lightweight nature. The global focus on developing sustainable power resources through renewable energy generation such as residential solar has led to an increase in investments by governments and private institutions. This surge in demand for energy storage devices such as UPS has further driven the lithium-ion battery for the consumer electronics market growth.

A lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery known for its high specific energy. The use of lightweight lithium and other materials in its construction makes a lithium-ion battery relatively light. The application of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics industries has shown great promise with an increase in the demand for smart devices across the globe. The presence of demand for smart devices marks a significant step toward the future utilization of lithium-ion batteries.

However, there are certain challenges associated with lithium-ion batteries. As of 2022, the cost of lithium-ion batteries is around $190 per kW/h. This high cost is primarily attributed to the complex manufacturing process and the requirement for graphene composite materials to prevent dendrite formation and short circuits. The need for significant investments from research institutes and manufacturing companies to overcome these challenges poses a major drawback, hampering the growth of the lithium-ion battery for the consumer electronics market. The abovementioned lithium-ion battery for consumer electronics market trends will restrain the development of the market.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

The increase in the demand for renewable energy storage, and the proliferation of consumer electronics across the globe will provide lithium-ion battery for consumer electronic market opportunities for market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The Lithium-ion Battery for Consumer Electronics industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Lithium-ion Battery for Consumer Electronics market include,

LG Chem

EVE Energy Co., Ltd

Johnson Controls International plc

Lithium Werks

Lishen Battery

Hitachi, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Contemporary Technology Co., Limited

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

The lithium-ion battery for consumer electronics market is segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on components, the Lithium-ion battery for the consumer electronics market is classified into cathode, anode, electrolyte, separator, and others. By application, it is divided into smartphone, tablet/PC, UPS, and others. Region-wise, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

China, the world's largest consumer and producer of lithium-ion batteries, dominates the market due to its robust manufacturing capabilities and supportive government policies. Japan, India, and South Korea are the leading players in the industry. The consumer electronics industry, which includes Hitachi and Panasonic, boosts demand for advanced battery technologies. India's renewable energy goals, investments in battery manufacturing, and the availability of lithium raw materials for production drive the market growth.

Ongoing advancements in lithium-ion batteries due to innovative efforts have further enhanced the efficiency of these products. The competitive advantages of lithium-ion batteries over conventional alternatives are described in the report. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to understand the lithium-ion battery for consumer electronics market analysis. Further, the key strategies adopted by potential market leaders to facilitate effective planning have been discussed under the scope of the report.

Inquiry before Buying:

Key Findings of the Study:

- Based on components, the cathode segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring nearly half of the Lithium-ion battery for consumer electronics market share in 2022 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- Based on the application, the tablet/PC segment emerged as the largest market share in 2022 which accounts for nearly one-third of the Lithium-ion battery for consumer electronics market size and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- Based on region, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of lithium-ion battery for consumer electronics among other regions. It accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2022.

Trending Reports in the Energy and Power Industry:

1. Breathing Battery Market -

2. Sodium Ion Battery Market -

3. Battery Recycling Market -

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn