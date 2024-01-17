Timeline, A Swiss Longevity Biotech, Secures Pivotal Financing Round With Support From Strategic Global Industry Leaders...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Timeline, a consumer health biotech company at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for healthy aging and longevity, today announces that it raised CHF 56M (USD 66M) in an oversubscribed Series D financing round. This marks a significant milestone for the company and includes strategic investments from two global industry leaders-L'Oréal and Nestlé.

The financing round was led by BOLD (Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development), L'Oréal Groupe's strategic innovation venture capital fund, underscoring investors confidence in the company's proprietary technology, Mitopure®, to help people live healthier for longer. Mitopure® is backed by over 15 years of research and is clinically proven to target a key cellular longevity pathway, by recycling and renewing the powerhouses inside cells, the mitochondria. Optimal mitochondrial function is essential for maintaining cellular energy which supports muscle strength, cognition, immune resilience, skin vitality and other important benefits, offering a comprehensive approach to promoting healthspan.

The support of these industry leaders and the funds raised will be used to build Timeline into a leading longevity consumer health brand by expanding the science, product categories, and markets across food, beauty and health sectors.

"This strategic collaboration reflects the breakthrough multidimensional approach that we've always believed is necessary to make meaningful advancements for longevity and healthspan." said Patrick Aebischer, Co-Founder and Chairman of Timeline “I want to thank L'Oréal, Nestlé and our longstanding investors for their commitment to longevity solutions rooted in the highest level of science”.

“Longevity is about living healthier for longer and L'Oréal has been working for a decade to understand and anticipate what this could mean for beauty,” said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology, L'Oréal .“Longevity is a new definition of beauty, at the intersection of different scientific disciplines, from decoding biological markers to analyzing external exposure. Our investment in Timeline is exciting for its potential to transpose key hallmarks of longevity onto skin health and beauty.”

"We have been an investor in Timeline since 2019 and continue to be very impressed with the team and stand behind the exponential potential that the Mitopure technology holds for nutrition to help people age better,” said Anna Mohl, CEO of Nestlé Health Science “We're excited to have L'Oréal join as an investor and strategic partner to bring this technology to new heights and extend its applications.”

About Timeline

Timeline (parent company Amazentis) is a pioneering Swiss health science company committed to revolutionizing the longevity industry with its groundbreaking, clinically proven, proprietary ingredient Mitopure®. Offering a comprehensive approach to cellular health, Timeline incorporates the benefits of Mitopure inside its next generation nutritional supplements and topical skin health products. With more than a decade of expertise in aging science research, Timeline seeks to push the boundaries of human healthspan, contributing to a future where everyone can live longer, healthier lives. The company is backed by over 15 years of research by distinguished scientists, multiple clinical studies, over 50 patents and Nestlé Health Science has been an investor since 2019. More information on .

