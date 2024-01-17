Film Production Company Life Stories To Launch Documentary Interview Series“THE THREAD” On Youtube March 4Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Thread is a new documentary interview series on YouTube in which exceptional individuals share the different paths they have taken to lead meaningful lives.

Kunhardt Film Foundation's Emmy-award-winning team preserves inspiring human stories of purpose and shares them at no cost with communities and classrooms

PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Life Stories , a nonprofit media organization that produces and distributes films about people whose lives inspire meaningful change, announced it will stream THE THREAD , a new documentary interview series on YouTube in which exceptional individuals share the different paths they have taken to lead meaningful lives. 16 episodes of THE THREAD will premiere weekly from March 4 - June 17, 2024 and feature interviews with Gloria Estefan, Martin Sheen, Kurt“Big Boy” Alexander, Tony Hawk, Katie Couric, Mitt Romney, and other notable figures. THE THREAD will be made available to the public through the Life Stories website (LifeStories), Life Stories YouTube channel, and as a podcast across all major platforms.

Season One of The THREAD will feature activists, politicians, media personalities, philanthropists, cartoonists, authors and athletes – all of whom inspire viewers to find meaning in their own lives. Each conversation is recorded at the highest quality by Emmy award-winning filmmakers and is accompanied by an educator guide so that the documentary series can be used in secondary classrooms and informal educational settings.

THE THREAD: Season One trailer can be seen here:

“THE THREAD is an exploration of what it means to live a purpose-driven life. The voices we amplify in this series spark curiosity, ignite inspiration, and connect us to the multi-faceted people who have helped shape our society” said George Kunhardt, Executive Director of Life Stories.“Our mission as filmmakers is to shine a spotlight on the stories of moral leaders to help people find passion and purpose in their own lives.”

Life Stories is a new division of the Kunhardt Film Foundation, an organization that has introduced a generation of viewers to artists, cultural, political, and civil rights leaders. Its interviews, series, features, and educational resources have addressed issues of social justice, history, politics, the arts, and culture by sharing relatable human stories of purpose and meaning in times of collective change. As Life Stories, the organization will build on the legacy of the Kunhardt family's award-winning documentary filmmaking – including 8 Emmy Awards, 2 Peabody Awards, a duPont-Columbia Award, an IDA Documentary Award, and two NAACP Image Awards – and continue its work to showcases diverse perspectives and the importance of connection in an era when the world needs it most.

“We are bringing our longstanding dedication to quality with increased focus on the power of individual narrative,” said Teddy Kunhardt, Executive Producer of The Thread.“We believe that life stories, thoughtfully told, have the power to create change.”

Below is a list of episode premiere dates and interviewees from Season One of THE THREAD:

March 4, 2024 - Gloria Estefan: Singing Through Struggles

March 11, 2024 - Jason Reynolds: The Power of Narrative

March 18, 2024 - Tova Friedman: Surviving Auschwitz

March 25, 2024 - Martin Sheen: Lights, Camera, Activism

April 1, 2024 - Roz Chast: Drawing From Life

April 8, 2024 - Kurt“Big Boy” Alexander: A Hip Hop Odyssey

April 15, 2024 - Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Lewis: Finding Wisdom in Pain

April 22, 2024 - Mitt Romney: Family Ties

April 29, 2024 - Cecile Richards: Championing Choice

May 6, 2024 - Reginald Dwayne Betts: A Voice for the Incarcerated

May 13, 2024 - Tony Hawk: Skateboarding's Living Legend

May 20, 2024 - Darren Walker: Hope and Courage in Action

May 27, 2024 - Katie Couric: From Tragedies to Triumphs

June 3, 2024 - Jason Alexander: The Power of Laughter

June 10, 2024 - Betty Rollin: First You Cry

June 17, 2024 - Father Greg Boyle: Welcoming the Unwelcome

Episode descriptions will be released in February. For more information about Life Stories and Season One of THE THREAD, please visit LifeStories.

About Life Stories:

Life Stories produces and distributes documentary films about people whose lives inspire meaningful change. Our interviews, series, films, and educational resources address issues of social justice, history, politics, the arts, and culture by shining the spotlight on relatable human stories of purpose and meaning in times of collective change. Visit LifeStories to learn more.

