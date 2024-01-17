Svante Charts The Course To A Greener Future, Fueling Innovation With Rescale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the urgency at Davos to achieve net-zero emissions, Svante Technologies Inc. (Svante) , the leading innovator in carbon capture and removal, emerges with a powerful answer: game-changing technology to empower heavy-emitting, hard-to-decarbonize industries with scalable, environmentally responsible solid sorbent-based carbon capture and removal solutions. Svante's technology traps and removes CO2 emissions from industrial sources – preventing them from reaching the atmosphere. The company's filters can also be used in direct air capture (DAC) applications, in which CO2

that has already been emitted is trapped and removed. The company's advancements in technology are aided by significant progress in optimized tools for computational chemistry, fluid dynamics, and FEA/structural analysis achieved through collaboration with

Rescale , the world's leading cloud HPC platform.



Rescale & Svante

Continue Reading

Central to this innovation is Svante's nanoengineered filters and machinery which incorporate optimizations utilizing Rescale's HPC platform. By leveraging Rescale's computing power, scalability, flexibility, and AI-based performance optimization, Svante engineers are able to run complex simulations at scale, analyze vast datasets, and optimize technologies at a rapid pace. This agility enables Svante to accelerate its research and development efforts, reduce time for prototyping and time to market, and increase agility to push the boundaries of what's possible in carbon capture and removal technology.

"At Svante, we believe that technology has the power to solve some of humanity's most pressing challenges," said Claude Letourneau, President and CEO of Svante. "Working with Rescale has assisted in accelerating our innovation and bringing our vision for a sustainable future closer to reality."

Svante's technology breaks free from the limitations of traditional emissions reduction, holding immense potential to propel us towards net-zero and even beyond. Unlike conventional methods that simply curb ongoing emissions, Svante's technology actively extracts excess CO2 from the atmosphere, offering the prospect of negative emissions – actively reversing past environmental damage. This pioneering technology is fast emerging as a critical ally in decarbonizing major sectors and is a crucial step in achieving net-zero goals - illuminating a path towards a cleaner, greener future.



"We are proud to support Svante in its mission to combat climate change," said Joris Poort, CEO of Rescale. "By providing our cutting-edge cloud platform, we're helping Svante develop and deploy its groundbreaking technologies at scale, making a real difference in the fight for a cleaner planet."

The fusion of Svante's commitment to a sustainable future combined with the power of Rescale's cloud platform promises to represent the type of collaborations that can propel the green agenda to new heights.

From the stage in Davos, Svante and Rescale extend a call to action to businesses and global leaders. The time for incremental change is over; it's time for bold action and transformative sustainability solutions. Svante, with the power of the Rescale platform and other solutions, is paving the way for a greener future, and invites everyone to join the journey.

About Svante

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Svante is a purpose-driven, leading carbon capture and removal solutions provider. The company makes nanoengineered filters and modular rotary contactor machines that capture and remove CO2

in an environmentally responsible way from industrial emissions and the air. Svante is on the 2023 Global Cleantech 100, the XPRIZE Foundation's XB100 – World's Top 100 Deep Tech Companies, and was ranked second among private companies in the Corporate Knights' Future 50 Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit

and follow Svante on LinkedIn .

About Rescale

Rescale 's AI-powered cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform makes accelerating innovation possible for any organization. Innovators use Rescale to provide R&D teams the world's largest library of fully managed software applications and performance-driven computing architectures, robust data security, intelligent controls, and a seamless AI-driven experience. Leveraged by a majority of Fortune 500 companies to accelerate time to market, Rescale has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for Cloud Infrastructure, by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 company, and by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator Unicorn.

SOURCE Rescale Inc