MENA Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market 2024 By Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Growth, Opportunities And Forecast By 2032

The Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers (FEC) market in the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa) is examined in this research report, which explores market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade.

The Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers (FEC) market in the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa) is driven by factors such as an increase in per capita disposable income, a wide range of gaming and entertainment options, and favorable youth demographics.

However, challenges like the shift in preference to home gaming and mobile devices, high initial costs, and increased ticket prices hinder market growth. Nevertheless, opportunities arise from the continuous launch of new FECs, integration of food and beverage with games, and the adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) gaming zones.

The MENA FEC market is segmented based on visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source, application, type, and country. Visitor demographics include families with children aged 0-8 years, families with children aged 9-12 years, teenagers (13-19), young adults (20-25), and adults (aged 25+). Facility size categories range from up to 5,000 sq. ft. to over 30 acres. Revenue sources include entry fees and ticket sales, food and beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. Applications comprise arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. Types of FECs include Childrens Entertainment Centers (CECs), Childrens Edutainment Centers (CEDCs), Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs), and Location-Based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs). The market is analyzed across countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, and the rest of MENA.

Key players in the MENA FEC market include Dave & Busters, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Kidzania, Funcity, SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Legoland, CAVU Designwerks Inc. (a Majid Al Futtaim Company Magic Planet), Landmark Group, and Adventureland.

Comprehensive analysis of the MENA family/indoor entertainment center market to identify investment opportunities and current and future trends.

Information on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, with an impact analysis on the market size.

Quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 to assess its financial competency. Porters five forces analysis illustrating the potency of buyers and suppliers in the MENA family/indoor entertainment center market.

Families with Children (0-8)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (13-19)

Young Adults (20-25) Adults (Ages 25+)

Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.

10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.

20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.

1 to 10 acres

11 to 30 acres Over 30 acres

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertisement Others

Arcade Studios

AR & VR Gaming Zones

Physical Play Activities

Skill/Competition Games Others

Childrens Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Childrens Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs) Location-Based Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Bahrain

Kuwait Rest of MENA

Dave & Busters

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Kidzania

Funcity

SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Legoland

CAVU Designwerks Inc. (A Majid Al Futtaim Company Magic Planet)

Landmark Group Adventureland

