Qatar Sports Investments To Acquire Belgian Football Club KAS Eupen

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Eupen: Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) – one of the leading strategic investment groups in sports, culture, entertainment and lifestyle – is pleased to announce its forthcoming acquisition of KAS Eupen, a historic Belgian football club, currently competing in the Challenger Pro League. The addition of KAS Eupen to the QSI group further strengthens its position as a global football and business operator – added to QSI's majority ownership of Paris Saint-Germain and minority ownership of Sporting Clube de Braga – alongside QSI's other leading investments in padel (Premier Padel), art (Art Basel) and other multi-sport projects spanning motorsports, basketball and more.

QSI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) confirming the forthcoming full acquisition – subject to standard regulatory approvals – and the immediate takeover of the sporting operations of KAS Eupen. Under the terms of the MoU, QSI will ultimately take full operational control of the Club, including all associated sporting, commercial, and operational assets, in short order. In addition to strategic investment, QSI will support the Club's transformation through world-class expertise, experience and know-how, while also connecting the Club to QSI growing, fully integrated and high performance, multi-club, multi-sport and multi-business model.

KAS Eupen is being acquired from the Aspire Zone Foundation (Aspire). Under Aspire's ownership, the Club established itself as a stable and well-respected team. Belgium is also a highly attractive football market, where strong competition between high quality teams enhances talent development across the country, with KAS Eupen offering significant potential for long-term sustainable growth.

The investment reflects QSI's principal strategy of developing sports assets, enhancing athlete development and pathways, and fostering high-performance environments within - and between - properties in its Group. QSI and the Club's executives will focus on strengthening KAS Eupen's sporting model, expanding its commercial capabilities, and identifying growth opportunities across both domestic and international markets. Key priorities will include youth academy development, infrastructure upgrades, and enhanced community engagement.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, said:“Qatar Sports Investments is proud to become the custodian of KAS Eupen and contribute to the development of football in Belgium. With QSI's global expertise and passion for football, our objective is to build a modern, competitive football and business structure – bringing pride to KAS Eupen supporters and building on the Club's great legacy to date. We warmly welcome into our family a fantastic Club and community.”