Samsung Expands Smart Projection With Freestyle Plus

Samsung Electronics has lifted the curtain on the Freestyle Plus, a new generation of its portable projector range that pushes further into artificial intelligence-driven home entertainment. Revealed ahead of the CES 2026 technology show in Las Vegas, the device signals Samsung's intent to blend mobility with smarter software, at a time when consumer electronics firms are racing to embed AI across everyday products.

Freestyle Plus builds on the cylindrical, rotatable form factor that defined the original Freestyle, retaining its emphasis on portability while adding a more powerful processing backbone. Samsung positions the device as an all-in-one entertainment solution that can adapt to living rooms, bedrooms, outdoor settings and temporary spaces without the need for complex installation. The company says the new model delivers higher brightness and sharper image quality, responding to criticism that earlier portable projectors struggled in well-lit environments.

At the centre of the upgrade is deeper AI integration. The projector uses machine learning to automatically analyse surrounding surfaces and lighting conditions, adjusting focus, keystone correction and colour balance without user intervention. This automation is designed to reduce setup time to seconds, a feature Samsung believes will appeal to consumers who value convenience over technical fine-tuning. The system also recognises content types, dynamically optimising picture and sound settings depending on whether users are watching films, streaming sports or playing games.

Samsung has also expanded voice and smart assistant capabilities, aligning the Freestyle Plus with its broader connected ecosystem. Users can control the projector through voice commands, sync it with other Samsung devices and access the company's smart TV interface without external hardware. Streaming services, cloud gaming platforms and screen mirroring are integrated directly, reflecting a broader industry trend towards software-led differentiation rather than hardware alone.

Hardware improvements remain a central selling point. Samsung says brightness levels have been increased compared with the previous model, making the projector more usable during daytime viewing. The lens and light engine have been refined to deliver higher contrast and more accurate colours, while maintaining energy efficiency. Built-in speakers have also been upgraded, with AI-driven sound calibration that adjusts output based on room acoustics and placement.

Portability continues to define the product's identity. The Freestyle Plus is compact and lightweight, designed to be carried easily between rooms or packed for travel. Samsung offers battery compatibility for off-grid use, targeting users who want entertainment in outdoor or mobile settings. This focus reflects changing consumption habits, as audiences increasingly expect content access beyond traditional living room setups.

The unveiling comes as competition intensifies in the compact projector segment. Rivals from China, Europe and the United States have expanded aggressively, often undercutting premium brands on price. Samsung appears to be betting that tighter integration of AI and software services will justify a higher positioning, particularly among consumers already invested in its ecosystem. Industry analysts note that while hardware specifications can be quickly matched, seamless software experiences remain harder to replicate.

The timing of the announcement ahead of CES 2026 underscores the strategic importance Samsung places on the product. CES has become a global stage for AI-focused consumer electronics, and Samsung has consistently used the event to frame its vision of connected, intelligent devices. The Freestyle Plus fits squarely within that narrative, acting as a showcase for how AI can enhance everyday entertainment rather than existing as a standalone feature.

Market dynamics also favour portable projection. Urban living spaces are shrinking in many regions, while younger consumers show less interest in large, fixed television sets. Portable projectors offer flexibility, allowing users to create large-screen experiences without permanent installations. Samsung's move suggests confidence that demand will continue to grow, particularly as image quality improves and setup becomes more intuitive.

Pricing and availability details have not been disclosed, though Samsung is expected to provide regional rollout plans closer to CES. The company has indicated that the Freestyle Plus will launch globally, with localisation for content platforms and smart home standards depending on market requirements. Early demonstrations are expected to highlight AI-driven setup and content optimisation as key differentiators.

