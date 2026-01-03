UAVS Stock Shot Up Over 38% Today What's Driving The Super Rally?



EagleNXT stated that the eBee TAC drones purchased by the U.S. Army will be used for multiple mission sets.

The company stated that it is a fixed-wing, hand-launched vehicle that is optimized for tactical mapping and intelligence gathering. The eBee TAC has an endurance of 90 minutes and a range of 17.2 miles, with digital camouflage support for stealth.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), doing business as EagleNXT, announced the sale of six eBee TAC tactical mapping drones to the U.S. Army.

EagleNXT stated that each of these drones is equipped with Sensor Optimized For Drone Applications (S.O.D.A.) 3D and Duet M sensors, with real-time kinematic (RTK) and post-processing kinematic (PPK) activation.

EagleNXT shares were up more than 36% in Friday's opening trade, after soaring more than 38% during the pre-market session. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

“The need for rapid, reliable aerial data collection is expanding exponentially, and through 2025 we have implemented numerous operational improvements to deliver our drones and sensors in a shortened time frame,” said EagleNXT CEO Bill Irby.

Drone Capabilities

Detailing the capabilities of the eBee TAC drone, EagleNXT stated that it is a fixed-wing, hand-launched vehicle that is optimized for tactical mapping and intelligence gathering.

The eBee TAC has an endurance of 90 minutes and a range of 17.2 miles, according to EagleNXT. It also supports digital camouflage for stealth capabilities.

Some of the missions in which the eBee TAC drone can be used include border surveillance and reconnaissance, tactical mapping, intelligence gathering for conflict support operations, counterinsurgency, and search and rescue.

UAVS stock is down 77% over the past 12 months.

