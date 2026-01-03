US Justice Dept Releases New Indictment Of Maduro, His Wife Cilia Flores For 'Role' In Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Justice Department on Saturday released a new indictment against President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, for their alleged role in a narco-terrorism conspiracy. This came after President Donald Trump earlier in the day confirmed a“large-scale strike” on Venezuela and claimed they were "captured and flown out" of the country.

In the new video, Maduro is accused of heading a“corrupt, illegitimate government that, for decades, has leveraged government power to protect and promote illegal activity, including drug trafficking.” It further alleges that the trafficking operations“enriched and entrenched Venezuela's political and military elite".

US Attorney General Pam Bondi shared a link to the unsealed indictment on X.

According to the indictment, US authorities allege that Maduro worked with“some of the most violent and prolific drug traffickers and narco-terrorists in the world” to move tons of cocaine into the United States. Officials claimed in the indictment that Maduro has been“at the forefront” of corruption and abuse of public trust in the country for more than 25 years.

Authorities allege in the indictment that by 2020, up to 250 tons of cocaine had been smuggled through Venezuela, transported using go-fast boats, fishing vessels, container ships, and aircraft operating from clandestine airstrips.

Bondi stated both Maduro and Flores were indicted in the Southern District of New York and“will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts". She added that Maduro faced charges of“Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.”

Trump also mentioned that Maduro and his wife are aboard a US warship and will face prosecution in New York.

Maduro was indicted in March 2020, during Trump's first term. After first offering a reward of up to $15 million in 2020 for information leading to Maduro's arrest or conviction, the US Department of State raised the amount to as much as $25 million on January 10, 2025. The reward was increased again on August 7, 2025, to up to $50 million.

US' attack on Venezuela

Multiple explosions were reported and low-flying aircraft were seen over Venezuela's capital as Maduro's government accused the United States of striking both civilian and military sites. Officials described the incident an“imperialist attack” and urged citizens to take to the streets.

The operation lasted under 30 minutes, with at least seven blasts sending people into the streets while others took to social media to describe what they heard and witnessed. There was no immediate confirmation of casualties on either side.

The attack came after months of mounting pressure from the Trump administration, which has increased its naval presence off South America and, since early September, conducted deadly strikes on vessels suspected of drug smuggling in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean. Just last week, the US carried out a CIA drone strike on Venezuelan soil at a docking area allegedly used by drug cartels.