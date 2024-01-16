               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Minister: Energy Transition Key To Gulf Prosperity


1/16/2024 11:15:26 PM

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Saudi Arabia's investment minister Khalid al-Falih on Tuesday (16) told a panel titled“Gulf Economies: All In” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the energy transition will be at the core of the growth and development strategy of the oil-producing Gulf states.

“The most important thing is political stability, long-sighted vision and consistency,” Al-Falih (pictured) said, according to information from Arab News. He said the region will transition more to a decarbonized mix of energy that will have oil and gas continuing for a long time, but will bring other forms of energy that're emerging.

The minister said Saudi companies have invested heavily in other Gulf countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, as they built this sector of renewable energy and hydrogen. He also said another investment trend has been artificial intelligence, and so has been infrastructure.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

World Economic Forum/Boris Baldinger

The post Saudi minister: Energy transition key to Gulf prosperity appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .

MENAFN16012024000213011057ID1107730100

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search