Bellows Systems Receives Nadcap® Welding Accreditation for Resistance Seam Welding

- Alpha MahatvarajHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bellows Systems , Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received Nadcap ® Welding accreditation for Resistance Seam Welding and metallographic welding examination.Alpha Mahatvaraj, CEO of Bellows Systems said:“Receiving Nadcap® accreditation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continual improvement in quality. We remain focused on satisfying customer needs and delivering products in strict adherence to aerospace industry standards and specifications.”Jay Solomond, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute, said:“Nadcap® accreditation is globally recognized as a hallmark of quality, and is a major accomplishment. For many years, the aerospace industry has incorporated Nadcap into its approach for handling risk, as it demonstrates compliance to industry standards and customer requirements. I am delighted, therefore, that Bellows Systems, Inc. has achieved Nadcap® accreditation for Resistance Seam Welding and metallographic weld examination, and that all their hard work has paid off.”With our state-of-the-art purpose-built Resistance welding machines, Bellows Systems is prepared to tackle your toughest resistance welding needs. These machines can accommodate a wide range diameter 1” and up, a variety of materials, provide live feedback, and post-weld review of numerous welding parameters. Using this data, we can actively monitor our weld and provide meaningful adjustments resulting in defect free Aws D17.2 Class A, resistance welded joints.Bellows Systems metallography lab was also accredited and is set up to perform all necessary non-destructive and destructive testing to ensure Class A welds. Our metallographic lab facility consists of new sectioning, grinding, polishing, and inspection equipment housed within an environmentally controlled room.About Nadcap®Created in 1990 by SAE International, Nadcap® is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute® (PRI). PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response.About Bellows SystemsBellows Systems, Inc. is one of the pioneers of the Expansion Joint industry and a leader in manufacturing the most comprehensive line of Metal Bellows and Expansion Joints. With over 40 years of experience, Bellows Systems is a trusted partner for major Oil & Gas and Aerospace & Defense companies supplying key components for mission critical applications. Bellows Systems is ISO9001 | AS9100D certified and is a NMSDC recognized Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

