Professional Academy Launches ILM Level 7 Strategic Leadership & Management Course In Cambridge, UK

(MENAFN- Pressat) Following the CMI's shocking 2023 report that a mere 18% of those in UK management positions have had proper leadership & management training, Professional Academy, a leading provider of professional qualifications, apprenticeships, and bespoke in-company training, launches its newest course, the ILM Level 7 Strategic Leadership & Management.

Targeting seasoned senior managers, this Strategic Leadership & Management course tackles the key challenges encountered at the executive level. It offers a comprehensive approach to strategic leadership and Professional Academy's delivery of the course permits leaders to study at their own pace so as not to negatively impact work or home life.

Key Highlights:



Tailored Solutions: Developed for senior managers, this course focuses on crucial aspects such as maximizing existing resources, developing commercially viable propositions, optimizing performance, and fostering innovation for immediate, measurable results





Flexible Options: Participants can tailor their learning experience. Choosing from a selection of modules to earn an Award, a Certificate, or a Diploma, they can align the course with their specific career goals and organisational needs.



Applicability Across Sectors: Designed for leaders across all sectors, the ILM Level 7 Strategic Leadership & Management course ensures relevance and applicability to diverse industries.

Professional Academy CEO Martin Hutchins said,“This new ILM course is a pivotal step in developing the strategic capabilities of senior leaders. The CMI Report exposed the repercussions of poor management, so I'm convinced this course will be a game changer for those organisations that invest in the development of their senior teams.”

Enrolment for this course is now open. For detailed information and registration, visit the Professional Academy website:

About Professional Academy:

Professional Academy, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, is a distinguished provider of professional qualifications, apprenticeships, and bespoke in-company training. Recognised for our commitment to delivering comprehensive support and encouragement, Professional Academy empowers learners to expand their knowledge, sharpen their skills, and acquire new qualifications. The organization conducts workshops across England and the Channel Islands, with a global network of partners delivering training worldwide.

