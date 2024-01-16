Airless Texture Gun Helps Construction Workers And Diyers Apply Mud To Sheetrock Without An Air Compressor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Derek N. of Kotzebue, AK is the creator of Slosh, an airless texture gun used to apply textured mud to sheetrock. The device features a cylindrical housing that stores the mud, allowing users to connect an impact drill to rotate the texture brush and spray mud onto the sheetrock without the need for an air compressor. The large cylindrical hopper stores significant mud for spraying which can be washed and reused with ease. A valve is utilized to adjust the flow and spray mud at a desired rate. The tool offers a simple, convenient, and much quicker method of spraying textured mud on a sheetrock surface.Cordless and battery-powered tools have become increasingly popular due to advancements in the construction and maintenance industry, providing users with greater convenience and portability. Users can work in locations where access to a power outlet or an air compressor is limited or impractical, enhancing convenience and workplace efficiency. Standard texture sprayers are currently only available in electric and pneumatic (air-powered) models which require an air compressor for operation. Being unable to apply textured mud to different surfaces because of the lack of an air compressor can be extremely frustrating. Established power tool and equipment manufacturers, as well as specialized brands, may be looking for new and innovative products like 'Slosh' that are easier to use and offer convenience because of not requiring an air compressor for operation.Derek filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Slosh product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Slosh can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

