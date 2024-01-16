(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Customs' 'Munaseq' AI Initiative: Global Accolades, 97% Satisfaction, and Seamless Customs Experience







Dubai – 16 Jan 2024: Dubai Customs is persistently advancing its journey by investing successfully in cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence, with the goal of delivering a seamless and pioneering customs experience for customers. Through the 'Munaseq' initiative, customers can effortlessly obtain the HS Code for their goods in just 10 seconds. This initiative empowers customers to access comprehensive information about the product, including its description, customs duties, and its prohibition and restriction status. This can be achieved by uploading an image or entering product details through the smart application, which incorporates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Ahmad Al-Khuroosi, Director of Customs Tariff & Origin Department at Dubai Customs, underscores the initiative's importance in assisting traders in avoiding errors in customs declarations. This proactive approach helps prevent violations and customs fines resulting from inaccuracies in entering the coordinated code for goods. The initiative has garnered exceptional customer satisfaction, surpassing 97%, and has been honored with the Excellence and Innovation Award by both 'The Open Group' and 'ICMG' international foundations. They lauded Dubai Customs as a benchmark for customs authorities globally.

International accolades and certificates for innovation underscore Dubai Customs' global success in developing services that anticipate future transformations in the commercial sector. The department actively promotes innovation, aspiring to crystallize smart and innovative initiatives, services, and projects that enhance customs operations on both local and international fronts. This strategic approach not only results in financial savings for the department through reduced transaction costs but also enhances operational efficiency to effectively meet challenges. Additionally, it reinforces the department's capacity for continuous development and improvement in the face of a dynamically changing environment.

Dr. Hussam Juma, Director, Service Innovation Department at Dubai Customs, emphasizes the department's sustainable commitment to developing services and customs systems that provide clients with time and effort savings. The objective is to instill confidence in public services by encouraging the adoption of global best practices. This aligns with the Dubai model for government services, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. The vision aims to elevate government services, deliver future-oriented services for residents, citizens, and visitors in the Emirate of Dubai, and position Dubai as a leading government entity both locally and internationally.