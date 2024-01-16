Deadline In Lawsuit To Recover Losses For Investors In Shares Of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Announced By The Shareholders Foundation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on March 04, 2024, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares.
On January 04, 2024, an investor filed a lawsuit against Maison Solutions Inc. over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party, that the Company's CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
