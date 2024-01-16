BPS Student Wins Medal At IJSO

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Shubham Tejas Mehta, a Grade X student of Birla Public School, won a bronze medal representing Qatar at the prestigious International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2023. The annual individual and team competition in Natural Sciences is for students under 16. The event held in Thailand from December 1 to 10, saw 304 contestants from 54 countries and territories. The school management and acting principal Radhika Rele congratulated the achiever. He has followed in the footsteps of Aditya Gupta, a BPS student who won a silver medal in IJSO 2019.

