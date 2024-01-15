Shukria Barakzai Highlights Afghan Women's Plight Under Taliban

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Shukria Barakzai, a former member of the Afghan Parliament and former Afghan Ambassador to Norway, says that those who do not speak up against the current situation are“cowardly” and“thoughtless.” Ms. Barakzai raised this issue during an interview with Khaama Press Twitter Space on Monday night, January 14, with the topic being“Increasing restrictions on women in Afghanistan and its consequences.”

She referred to individuals who enjoy personal rights and freedoms but speak in support of the Taliban regime as“groups, institutions, and project grabbers,” emphasizing that their project interests seem to outweigh the well-being of Afghan women. She recommended not being surprised by such individuals' actions.

Furthermore, according to Ms. Barakzai,“men and women who are outside of Afghanistan” cannot comprehend the suffering Afghan women endure, the poverty and misery prevalent in the country today, the fear and anxiety that people live with, and the ruthless killings that have been ongoing in Afghanistan for over four decades. They only seem to focus on“security.”

Ms. Barakzai criticized the silence of individuals who, in her opinion, once held high positions and benefited from government and non-government resources. With the return of the Taliban, she believes that these individuals, including some women and men, have“been added to history, and no one listens to them.”

Recent detentions of women in Kabul and the overall treatment of women by the Taliban administration have no legal, human rights, or religious justification, according to Ms. Barakzai, and all of them are based on allegations against women.

She added that the increase in suicides and mental health problems among women reflects the depth of the tragedy imposed on Afghan women and is the result of the Taliban's anti-women policies and the narrowing of opportunities for work and life.

Despite all this, according to Ms. Barakzai, the Taliban has yet to respond to the legal and religious restrictions against women in Afghanistan.

Although the Taliban claims to discuss Sharia law regarding restrictions on women in Afghanistan, according to her, Afghanistan is not the only Islamic country in the world, and the Taliban's policies towards all Islamic countries, even more conservative ones, have been different. Ms. Barakzai added that the obstacles the Taliban presents as cultural barriers contradict historical facts. Therefore, she believes that the Taliban is using religion and culture for its own gain.

Ms. Barakzai questioned the term used by Taliban officials as“legal actions,” asking which law they actually believe in. She further added that the Taliban must have the courage to discuss these issues with the Afghan people.

The restrictions and limitations against women in Afghanistan have created solidarity among women

This former member of the Afghan Parliament and former Ambassador to Norway continued to say that the restrictions and limitations against women and girls in Afghanistan are not only torture, deprivation of education for girls, and their detention but also a mental, psychological, and societal torture of half of Afghanistan's population.

She added that the wounds inflicted by the Taliban on the hearts of Afghan women will take a long time to heal. She warned that if these pains turn into grudges, reopening them would be very dangerous. The Taliban, with its outdated beliefs and repeating historical mistakes, shortens its political life in Afghanistan and strengthens unity and solidarity among Afghan women.

Ms. Barakzai also stated that in none of the oral or written decrees of the Taliban is there any mention of progress in education and knowledge, indicating the Taliban's fear of progress and education in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, she pointed out that no political or military group has more power than the power of the people and masses. She also emphasized that the Taliban cannot deceive the public by adjusting projects such as the Qush Tepa canal, which had been planned previously, as these projects were planned in the past and were delayed due to the instability created by this group.

Shukria Barakzai concluded by saying that restrictions in some cases have reverse results. She expressed hope that these limitations would eventually unite more people and groups. She also noted that people need to understand that they don't always have to rely on others to secure their rights; they should raise their voices

Dr Paikan: The Taliban lacks faith in the abilities and intellect of women

During the same discussion, Suraya Paikan, another women's rights activist participating on Khaama Press Twitter Space, asserted that Afghan women have become victims of the self-serving policies of the world, the region, and the country.

According to Ms. Paikan, the Taliban has imposed a wave of restrictions on Afghan women, claiming to act based on Islamic Sharia law, which recognizes various rights for women, including political and social rights, the right to work, education, and more.

She added that the restriction and confinement of women are one of the goals of the Taliban, undermining the talents, capabilities, and intellect of non-believing women. She urged the Taliban regime not to seek legitimacy through regional consent but rather through the approval of the people. She stated that dissatisfaction does not indicate approval of the current government but rather stems from fear and exhaustion from war.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram