Cold, Cloudy Conditions With Light Rain Showers Expected In Various Areas On Monday

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Weather conditions on Monday are set to be cold in most regions, accompanied by partial to complete cloud cover, particularly notable in the northern and central areas of the country. Meanwhile, a milder climate is anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.In its daily report, the Jordan Meteorological Department predicted the possibility of light rain showers in the north and portions of the western-central regions, gradually tapering off as the evening progresses. Moderate westerly winds are expected during this period.The Meteorological Department also issued a cautionary advisory regarding potential reduced horizontal visibility due to fog over mountainous terrains, select desert regions, and plains. Additionally, there is an increased risk of slippery road conditions in areas where precipitation is expected.Tuesday is forecast to witness a marginal temperature increase, maintaining cold conditions in most areas while ushering in milder temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Various cloud formations at different altitudes are expected, accompanied by light to moderate winds shifting from southeast to southwest.On Wednesday, cold weather is expected to persist across most regions, with mild temperatures forecast for the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The sky will witness the presence of medium and high-altitude clouds, and there is a potential for light rain showers in specific northern and central areas. Winds are projected to be moderate southeasterlies.Today's peak temperatures will be between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 22C and lows of 12C.