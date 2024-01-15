50 Engineers Graduated Within ILO Labor-Intensive Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) - Secretary General of Ministry of Local Administration for Technical Affairs, Hussein Mheidat, said International Labor Organization (ILO) recently signed an agreement with Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) to train 100 engineers last October 4.The agreement comes within Employment through Labour Intensive Infrastructure in Jordan (Phase 6) project, funded by German Development Bank (KfW), worth €18 million for a 2-year period.Speaking during the graduation ceremony of 50 engineers within the agreement, Mheidat noted training focused on processes related to tenders and contracts procedures and work feasibility.Mheidat added that beneficiaries were also trained on programming, preparing and submitting bids using labor-based technology, effective planning, labor-intensive work supervision and implementation of agricultural infrastructure works.Additionally, Mheidat said a part of this project aims to build capacity of government officials to enhance their capability to manage labor-intensive projects and ensure sustainability.For his part, JEA Secretary General, Ali Nasser, affirmed the association, through Engineers Academy for Training and Development (EATD), is concerned with cooperation with ILO and partnership with ministries and local institutions to build engineers' capabilities, deepen sustainability concept, and improve infrastructure.