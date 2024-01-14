Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Big Changes To Have Big Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global aircraft heat exchanger market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing air traffic passenger. Aircraft heat exchanger is used for heating & cooling applications in aircrafts. Aircraft heat exchangers transfer heat & energy from one medium to another for heating as well as cooling purposes. Commercial aircrafts use heat exchanger to take heat from engine's oil system to heat cold fuel. Moreover, heat exchangers are engineered for high performance & efficient cooling to be used for cooling hydraulics, auxiliary power unit, and gearbox, among other components of the aircraft. In addition, aircraft heat exchangers are used in cabin cooling applications.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Aircraft heat exchanger manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

Aircraft manufacturers are facing operational issues due to supply chain disruption cause by the government restriction on transportation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services of aircrafts is adversely affected due to lack of supply of raw materials & essential components owing to the government initiatives against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Research & development of aircraft heat exchangers for military applications is hindered due to shortage of workforce caused by the government-imposed lockdown amid COVID-19 scenario.

Airlines are facing financial crisis due to grounding to international flights and limited regional operability due to travel bans imposed by the authorities globally to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in global aircraft fleet size, demand for high performance military aircrafts, and rise in adoption of heat exchanger in environmental control system are the factors that drive the global aircraft heat exchanger market. However, high cost of servicing & upgradation hinders the market growth. On the contrary, airlines inclination toward comfortable passenger experience and customized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system in aircrafts present new pathways in the industry.

Demand for high performance military aircrafts

Military aircrafts require state-of-art thermal management system for efficient performance & endurance during mission critical operations. Thermal efficiency requires innovation in heat transfer & thermo-fluid dynamics. For instance, in 2020, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (aeronautics company headquartered in California, US) is collaborating with Conflux Technology (additive manufacturing applications company specializing in thermal & fluid engineering based in Victoria, Australia) for development of heat exchanger to be integrated with remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) allowing flexible product design & integration. Next generation RPAS as well as existing RPAS such as Sky Guardian MQ-9B (weaponized UAV manufactured by General Atomics) will benefit from Conflux's heat exchangers due to reduced manufacturing cost & enhanced performance owing to its complex geometry enabled by additive manufacturing. Sky Guardian MQ-9B is a medium altitude & long endurance UAV with service record of over 6 million flight hours. Such demand for high performance military aircrafts will drive the global aircraft heat exchanger market.

Key Market Players

Aavid Thermalloy, Liebherr-International, Honeywell Aerospace, AMETEK, Triumph Group., TAT Technologies, United Technologies, Meggitt, Wall Colmonoy, Woodward

Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Report Highlights

By Type

Flat Tube

Plate-Fin

By Platform

Rotary-Wing Aircraft

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

By Application

Engine System

Environmental Control System

By End Use

OEM

Aftermarket



