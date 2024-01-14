GULF INTERNATIONAL BANK – SAUDI ARABIA CONTINUES ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SAUDI FUTURE MINERALS FORUM AS PLATINUM SPONSORS

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Al Khobar – 14 January 2024: Gulf International Bank – Saudi Arabia (GIB) today announced that it is a Platinum Sponsor of the Future Minerals Forum 2024 for a third year, during 9-11 January 2024 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh.



One of the largest and most prominent global gatherings of the mining and minerals industry, the forum focuses on creating resilient and responsible mineral value chains in Africa, and Western and Central Asia. Leading discussions will be ministers and government officials, senior global policymakers, mining majors, investors, and other stakeholders intrinsic to the sector’s growth and development.



Commenting, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, Group Chief Executive Officer of GIB, said, “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the Future Minerals Forum. Sustainable economic development requires a robust supply of minerals and metals including the adoption of “green metals”. This annual gathering is an important platform for connecting government and industry leaders to shape the future. We’re very proud to support the forum and remain dedicated to helping our clients in the sector contribute to the realisation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals including accelerating growth in the minerals and metals industry.”





