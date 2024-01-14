Jordan Football Team Gears Up For Asian Cup With Friendly Clash Against Japan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) -- The Jordanian football team is set to engage in its final friendly match this afternoon against the formidable Japanese squad, serving as a crucial tune-up before embarking on their Asian Cup journey. The encounter comes ahead of their opening Group F fixture against Malaysia on the 15th of this month, followed by subsequent battles against South Korea and Bahrain.Having already contested two preparatory matches in anticipation of the upcoming 2023 Asian Cup, scheduled to kick off in Doha next Friday, the "Nashama" faced a narrow defeat of 1-2 against Lebanon in Tripoli, only to bounce back with an impressive 2-1 win over Qatar last Friday.Today's showdown against Japan presents a pivotal test for the Jordanian squad, as they find themselves placed in Group F alongside formidable opponents such as Malaysia, South Korea, and Bahrain.The Japanese team will participate in the Asian Cup in Group D, along with Iraq, Indonesia, and Vietnam.Under the stewardship of their Moroccan coach, Hussein Amotta, the Jordanian team has diligently undergone rigorous training sessions over the past two days. These sessions aimed to bolster the positive attributes that distinguished the players' performance in their previous match against Qatar, while diligently addressing any areas of improvement.Eager to exhibit their full potential, the Nashama aspire to leave no stone unturned in their clash against Japan, which serves as their final trial before their encounter with Malaysia.In adherence to the strategy employed during their match against Qatar, the Jordan versus Japan spectacle will be played behind closed doors, devoid of any spectators or media presence. This precautionary measure aims to shield their tactics and strategies from prying eyes as the Asian Cup approaches. Notably, both coaches will have the liberty to make substitutions, allowing them to assess the readiness of the majority of their players.