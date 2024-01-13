(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AAT(TM) (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) today announced that, in a world where re-invented consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) of perceived unhealthy or environmentally harmful products are all the rage, the company is attempting to forge its own niche. TAAT is introducing a hemp-based substitute that mimics the experience of a traditional tobacco cigarette in an attempt to steal market share from Big Tobacco, as well as grow sales organically. The company's cigarettes are formulated using a house blend of CBD-containing hemp called Beyond Tobacco(TM). Hemp is blended with patented ingredients and refined to replicate the experience of a conventional tobacco cigarette-without the addictive effects of nicotine. The company engaged the representation of CROSSMARK Inc., a Tier-1 CPG agency that serves retail channels across North America and Canada. TAAT intends to leverage CROSSMARK's existing relationships with over 100,000 convenience retailers to expand availability of its products in Ohio, as well as potentially across the United States.“One only has to look at the results CROSSMARK achieved in commercializing another tobacco brand across the United States to know that they have both the experience and know-how to launch a product to an audience of legal-aged smokers, which could assist the company in realizing its objectives for the TAAT(TM) product launch,” said TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella.

About TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The company has developed TAAT(TM), which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in“Original,”“Smooth” and“Menthol” varieties. TAAT(TM)'s base material is Beyond Tobacco(TM), a proprietary blend that undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with“Big Tobacco” pedigree, TAAT(TM) was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion* global tobacco industry. For more information, please visit .

*British American Tobacco – The Global Market

