Happy Pongal 2024! Date, History, Significance, Wishes And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Tamil communities celebrate the four-day festival 'Pongal' across the world that adorns the streets of Tamil Nadu every January. This year, the celebrations will begin on January 15 and conclude on January 18, marking a period of Thanksgiving for the bountiful harvest is more than just a festival occasion, it's a cultural event with a rich history and a profound reverence for the natural world. Its origins can be found in traditional Tamil farming methods, and its customs show a peaceful coexistence with the land and its resources you need to know about PongalDate: This year, the four-day festival will commence on January 15 with Bhogi Pongal, followed by Thai Pongal on January 16, Mattu Pongal on January 17, and Kannam Pongal on January 18.

History: It is said that Pongal has been around for over 2,000 years, while many people believe its celebration was observed during the time of the Chola Empire. Pongal is considered an old festival, having its origins in the Sangam Period (200 BC–300 AD). Originally, it was a Dravidian harvest festival but finds mention in Sanskrit Puranas too: Pongal preparation holds symbolic significance. Fertility is represented by the rice which is cooked with milk and stands for prosperity, while jaggery represents the sweetness of life. The offering to the sun acknowledges the source of all life, and the overflowing pot represents abundance, quotes, and messages: Take a look at various quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones below,

- Happy Pongal to you and your family! May the harvest of your hard work yield a bountiful crop of achievements, and may the festival bring you prosperity in abundance.- May the fire of Pongali burn away all negativity and light up your life with hope and positivity. Happy Pongal!- Happy Pongal 2024! May your crops be plentiful, your livestock healthy, and your life abundant with blessings throughout the year.- The way we celebrate the harvest, lets also celebrate the abundance of love and happiness in our lives. Happy Pongal!- Fill the sweetness of Pongal in your life with joy and prosperity. Happy Pongal!- I wish you a Pongal as bright and beautiful as the kolams decorating your door. Happy Pongal!- I wish you abundance, happiness and good health on this joyous occasion. Happy Thai Pongal!Sugarcane harvest commences in MaduraiHarvest of 'Sengarumbu' or Pongal sugarcane began in Madurai after the Tamil Nadu Civic Supply Corporation began procurement of sugarcane to add to the Pongal gift hampers distributed through ration shops.

The Corporation will procure 7.67 lakh sugarcane for distribution to the ration card holders in the district is also the name of the dish made and eaten during this festival. It is a mixture of boiled sweet rice. It is derived from the Tamil word pongu, which means“to boil over”.



