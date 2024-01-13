Techmap Launches International Job Posting API - Comprehensive Solution Covers 140+ Countries With Millions Of Jobs Per Month

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Techmap, a trailblazer in cutting-edge HR technology solutions, proudly introduces its latest innovation - the Job Posting API. This international powerhouse transforms the recruitment landscape with comprehensive coverage spanning over 140 countries since 2020. As businesses strive to build global teams, Techmap's Job Posting API emerges as the go-to solution, seamlessly connecting businesses with job data on a truly global scale.



# Introduction



Techmap, a pioneering force at the intersection of technology and innovation, proudly announces a breakthrough in global recruitment solutions ï¿1⁄2 the Job Posting API. Setting a new standard in the industry, this international powerhouse offers live access to a staggering 5 million job postings per month, spanning over 140 countries since 2020. As businesses seek to navigate the evolving landscape of talent acquisition, Techmap's Job Posting API emerges as the catalyst for change, providing developers and data scientists unprecedented access to real-time and historical job posting data.



The Techmap difference lies not only in the breadth of its global coverage but also in the meticulous enrichment of data. Offering more than just job titles and descriptions, our API delivers insights into workplaces, industries, regions, and more. This innovative approach ensures that users can filter and deliver information effortlessly, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions in the dynamic world of recruitment.



In a commitment to user-friendly integration, our API is designed to seamlessly work with various programming languages and platforms. The incorporation of ready-to-use JSON-LD data, optimized for SEO, ensures that developers and data scientists can effortlessly integrate the information into their applications, providing a tailored and engaging user experience.



This launch signifies more than just the introduction of a product; it marks a paradigm shift in how global recruitment is approached. The Techmap Job Posting API empowers businesses to not only stay up-to-date on the latest job postings and trends but also to build powerful applications and solutions that redefine the recruitment landscape.



Stay ahead of the curve, embrace global recruitment with Techmap's Job Posting API ï¿1⁄2 where innovation meets opportunity.



# About Techmap



Techmap, headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany, is the leading job data platform from Europe, providing companies with high-quality and GDPR-compliant data to generate profound company insights. Founded in 2020, Techmap aligns passion with profession in the tech domain, introducing four cutting-edge solutions to redefine the recruitment landscape. This includes the Job Posting API, ensuring global access to over 5 million monthly job postings from 140+ countries since 2020, Job Posting Datasets delivering comprehensive real-time and historical job posting data from diverse sources, Job Posting Data Feeds ensuring a constant flow of diverse job opportunities for enhanced user engagement and revenue generation, and the Workplace Search Engine, charting technologies in companies to empower tech enthusiasts in finding workplaces tailored to their preferences ï¿1⁄2 the ultimate "Google for Workplaces." Techmap: Where innovation meets opportunity, designed by techies for techies.



# Contact Information



More Information at:

* API page:

* Company Page:



Main Contact:

* Dr. Jï¿1⁄2rg Rech, CEO (

* Techmap GmbH, Welfenstr. 32, 76137 Karlsruhe, Germany



Company :-Techmap GmbH

User :- Joerg Rech

Email :...

Url :-