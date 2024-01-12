Industry-Leading Wellness Brand Announces Release Of New Book, The Mountain Rose Herbs Book Of Natural Body Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover of The Mountain Rose Herbs Book of Natural Body Care

Lifestyle Image of the newly launched Mountain Rose Herbs Book Of Natural Body Care.

Mountain Rose Herbs logo

Industry-leading botanical expert writes empowering book on herbal skincare.

- Shawn Donnille | Owner & President of Mountain Rose HerbsEUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of North America's leading retailers of organic wellness ingredients, Mountain Rose Herbs ' (MRH), just released Owner and President Shawn Donnille 's new book, The Mountain Rose Herbs Book of Natural Body Care | 68 Simple Recipes for Health and Beauty. Donnille has accumulated thirty-plus years of herbal crafting expertise and generously shares it in 229 pages of empowering content. The book serves as an essential guide for at-home herbal skin care and explores the array of benefits the botanical world offers. A must-have for those intrigued by the power of nature, the book encompasses 68 step-by-step recipes that leave room for endless exploration and customization. Comprised of diversely thoughtful recipes including a nettle lavender hair rinse, coffee cardamom lip balm, floral bath balms, and more, The Mountain Rose Herbs Book of Natural Body Care will leave readers with newfound inspiration to carry throughout their natural wellness journey. The visually appealing hardcover book is structured for beginning body care crafters, although seasoned herbal enthusiasts will also uncover inspiration throughout the colorful array of recipes.Donnille also weaves MRH's uncompromising commitment to sustainable practices throughout each recipe found in the book. Considered an expert in the realm of natural living, he emphasizes the impact of the individual and collective self-care choices we make, whilst keeping the environment at the forefront of our minds. In an interview with publisher, Timber Press, Donnille said,“For those of us who value the natural world, going DIY can be an all-around win for our bodies, our health, and our planet.” He puts this sentiment to action in this well-thought-out contribution to the natural wellness community. Obtain your very own copy of The Mountain Rose Herbs Book of Natural Body Care here: /natural-body-care-bookAbout the Author: Shawn Donnille, MRH's long time Owner and President, has formulated and developed hundreds of wellness products. He is also considered an expert in the realm of natural living and sustainable business practices. When Donnille is not working with his trusted team at MRH or formulating recipes, he can be found deep within Oregon's wilderness system, lost in the pages of a good book, or further curating his personal collection of rare and antiquarian books about nature.About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to domestic organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The Pacific Northwest based company holds the core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit, which guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at

