DNA's Music Presents Annual Winter Warm Up Music Event

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Winter warm up 333

Woodbridge, New Jersey Jan 11, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

DNA's Music Presents Annual Winter Warm Up – A Caribbean Party at Big Shots, Woodbridge, New Jersey

DNA's Music, the duo consisting of Athenia and Devon, is thrilled to announce their much-anticipated annual Winter Warm Up event at Big Shots on January 20th, 2024. The Caribbean showcase promises a night of rhythm, energy, and pure musical magic, commencing at 8 pm.

Stellar Lineup:

This year's Winter Warm Up boasts an impressive lineup featuring renowned artists such as Julius The Entertainer, Ayana Sheree, DJ Falkon, Young Scrapz, and hosts Athenia and Devon from DNA's Music. The diverse range of performers ensures a blend of musical styles, creating an unforgettable experience for attendees.

DNA's Musical Legacy:

Known for their captivating performances and a fusion of Soca, Steel Pan, Reggae, Afro, and more, DNA's Music has become a staple in the New Jersey and New York music scene. With a history of gracing renowned venues, special events, and festivals, DNA's Music continues to captivate audiences with their unique sound.

Caribbean Beats for Winter Warm Up:

Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant sounds of Steel Pan, Reggae, Soca, Bouyon, Afro Beat, and other genres cherished by Caribbean enthusiasts. The Winter Warm Up promises a musical journey that transcends boundaries, bringing the warmth of the Caribbean to the heart of New Jersey.

Event Details:

- Date: January 20th, 2024

- Time: 8:00 pm

- Venue: Big Shots, Woodbridge, New Jersey

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available on the Eventbrite platform. Secure your spot early, with advance tickets priced at $30. Door tickets will be available at a slightly higher rate. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress, adding a touch of Caribbean flair to the festivities.

Reservations and Limited Table Service:

To ensure an optimal experience, reservations are strongly recommended. Limited table service will be available for those looking to elevate their Winter Warm Up experience.

Connect with Winter Warm Up:

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit [ href="" rel="nofollow noopener" title="DNA's Music Presents Annual Winter Warm Up Music Event " rel="nofollow noopener" eventbrit ]( ). For inquiries, contact the Winter Warm Up team at (201) 982-1473 or email ... .

Don't miss the hottest Caribbean event of the winter! Join DNA's Music and an incredible lineup of artists for a night filled with infectious beats, captivating performances, and the warmth of Caribbean vibes.

About DNA's Music:

DNA's Music, comprised of Athenia and Devon, is a dynamic musical duo based in New Jersey. With a fusion of Soca, Steel Pan, Reggae, Afro, and more, they have left an indelible mark on the music scene, captivating audiences with their energetic performances. For more information, visit [dnasmusic ] ( ).