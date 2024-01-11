(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Arcade® announces officially licensed Pole Position mini racing arcades, the Racing Player and Pocket Player Max. Both products feature the genuine Pole Position arcade ROM on vibrant 3.5” full-color backlit displays that deliver sharp graphics, immersing you in every pixel of racing action. The Racing Arcade features miniature driving controls including a steering wheel, gear shifter, and gas/brake pedals. The Pocket Player Max is the first in the My Arcade® Pocket Player collection's history to feature a 3.5” screen and built-in rechargeable battery.The Pole Position Racing Arcade and Pocket Player Max are on display at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 9-12, 2024. The My Arcade® booth is located at: Booth # 16050 LVCC Central Hall.Stay tuned for exciting My Arcade® announcements on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X) and TikTok @MyArcadeRetroAbout Pole PositionPole Position, introduced in 1982, stands as a significant arcade racing simulation video game within the golden age of arcade gaming. A notable evolution of Namco's earlier electro-mechanical racing games, Pole Position benefited from the expertise of designer Sho Osugi.The game achieved remarkable commercial success, emerging as the highest-grossing arcade game in Japan for 1982. Its popularity transcended borders, securing its status as the most widely played coin-operated arcade game globally in 1983. In North America, Pole Position held the title of the highest-grossing arcade game for consecutive years in 1983 and 1984, remaining among the top five arcade video games in 1985.It was the most successful racing game of the classic era. The game established the conventions of the racing game genre and its success inspired numerous imitators. Pole Position is regarded as one of the most influential video games of all time, and is considered to be the most influential racing game ever.Pole Position Racing PlayerPortable retro arcade. Officially licensed, fully playable title.. Genuine Arcade ROM. High resolution, 3.5” full color display.. Features artwork inspired by the original Pole Position arcade cabinet.. Features a miniature steering wheel, gear shifter, and gas/brake pedals.. Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).. Item number: DGUNL-7022. Available Q4 2024. $49.99 USD MSRPPole Position Pocket Player MaxPortable handheld video game system. Officially licensed, fully playable title.. Genuine Arcade ROM. High resolution, 3.5” full color display.. Built-in rechargeable battery. Item number: DGUNL-7035. Available Q4 2024. $49.99 USD MSRPAssets can be found below:. Pole Position Racing Player:. Pole Position Pocket Player Max:About My Arcade®My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug 'N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, Capcom®, Data East®, Konami®, Taito®, and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like Pac-Man®, Galaga®, Tetris®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit:About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDENTM, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at , or .For media inquiries, contact:Vincent Gallopain...XOGO Consulting31723 Dunraven CTWestlake Village, CA, 91361USAMY ARCADE® and the MY ARCADE® logo are registered trademarks of dreamGEAR®, LLC.GALAGATM& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. GALAXIANTM& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

