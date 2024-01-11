Tesmec Group: Focus On Italian Excellence And Innovative Trencher Solutions At The Future Minerals Forum 2024 In Riyad

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ITALY, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tesmec Group , leader in the market of technologies for infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) related to the transport of energy, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), and of technologies in surface mining, is pleased to announce its participation to the third edition of the Future Minerals Forum event, dedicated to creating resilient and responsible mineral value chains in Africa, West and Central Asia, that will take place from 10-to 11 January 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Tesmec will attend this year's event, which is an important moment of confrontation between government representatives and leaders of the mining sector, one of the main pillars of Vision 2030, the country's aspirational programme of economic and social reforms, as an Italian excellence in quarrying and surface mining technologies, with a strong local presence in the Gulf region and, specifically, through its subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, determined to work with local partners to develop innovative Trencher solutions contributing to the sustainable progress of the mining industry in the region.The Future Minerals Forum also offers the Group an important platform for sharing knowledge, ideas, and opportunities for collaboration. In the focus on constant dialogue with institutions, Tesmec also took part to the reception organized by the Italian Ambassador in Riyadh, Roberto Cantone, in the presence of the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and the EU Special Representative for the Gulf, Luigi Di Maio. In addition, Tesmec will attend the gala dinner hosted by the Future Mineral Forum, an important meeting moment for leading representatives of the Saudi institutional and financial world.Tesmec will be present at the Future Minerals Forum 2024 with its own stand, where the Group's team of experts will be at visitors' disposal to answer questions and deepen into the world of trenchers, illustrating the considerable advantages of its solutions.For more information and to book meetings during the event, please contact: ...

