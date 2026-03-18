Ukraine Support Initiative Launched In Luxembourg With European Embassies, European Commission

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The year-long initiative will see partner embassies host monthly events focused on countering disinformation and hybrid threats, Ukraine's reconstruction and resilience, and the role of Ukrainian communities across Europe.

Speaking to Ukrinform, LUkraine Vice President Inna Yaremenko explained the idea behind the coalition and its importance.

"Supporting Ukraine in 2026 is no longer just an act of temporary aid or charity. It is about defending the foundations of modern Europe – built on human dignity, democracy, and law. That is why it is crucial not only to spread messages, but to provide deeper understanding and knowledge about the war – its history, as well as the tools of Russian propaganda and disinformation that influence many Europeans today," she said.

According to Yaremenko, the coalition was founded by the embassies of Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and the United Kingdom, alongside the European Commission.

"This is a one-year initiative that includes three core pillars and an additional fundraising project. At its center is a digital advocacy platform designed to make support for Ukraine in Luxembourg and across Europe visible, credible, and human. It will publish personal testimonies from diplomats, volunteers, politicians, journalists, community leaders, and citizens explaining why supporting Ukraine matters," she added.

Throughout the year, partner embassies will organize monthly events addressing key issues such as countering disinformation and hybrid threats, Ukraine's long-term recovery and resilience, and the role of Ukrainian communities in Europe.

"All of this will help build a sustainable support network for Ukraine in Europe, strengthen our agency, and inspire others to support the Ukrainian community," Yaremenko said.

The coalition's first public event, dedicated to the deportation of Ukrainian children, will take place on March 23 at the European Parliament in Luxembourg. Speakers will include Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviichuk and Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets. Luxembourg's Defense Minister Yuriko Backes and Speaker of Parliament Claude Wiseler are also expected to attend, along with representatives of the European Commission and MEPs.

Photo credit: Tetiana Popyk