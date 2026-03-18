Azerbaijan, France Discuss Bilateral Ties In Paris

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, held discussions in Paris on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France, Trend reports.

Hajiyev shared details of the meeting in a post on his official X page.

"Following the phone call between President Ilham Aliyev and President Emmanuel Macron, I had a productive meeting in Paris with Presidential Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne and other French colleagues.

We exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest," he wrote.

On March 8, French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Macron expressed France's solidarity with Azerbaijan and voiced support following Iran's airstrike, while also thanking President Ilham Aliyev for facilitating the evacuation of French citizens from Iran via Azerbaijan.

In turn, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his appreciation for the call and the support shown. The two leaders exchanged views on strengthening peace in the South Caucasus, restoring Azerbaijan-France bilateral relations, and advancing future cooperation.