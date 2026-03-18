Russian Drone Strike Hits Energy Facility In Volyn Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Novovolynsk Mayor Borys Karpus said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He said the enemy had once again targeted an energy facility near the community.

"The damage is very serious. A fire is ongoing at the site," he said.

Emergency services are working at the scene, while energy workers will begin repairs as soon as possible.

"There may be disruptions to water supply. We are launching generators. Some boiler houses will operate at a minimal level," Karpus added.

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As reported, Russian forces previously struck an energy facility near the Novovolynsk community on February 9.

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