Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Strike Hits Energy Facility In Volyn Region

Russian Drone Strike Hits Energy Facility In Volyn Region


2026-03-18 07:05:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Novovolynsk Mayor Borys Karpus said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He said the enemy had once again targeted an energy facility near the community.

"The damage is very serious. A fire is ongoing at the site," he said.

Emergency services are working at the scene, while energy workers will begin repairs as soon as possible.

"There may be disruptions to water supply. We are launching generators. Some boiler houses will operate at a minimal level," Karpus added.

Read also: Russian drone attack damages shopping mall in Kyiv

As reported, Russian forces previously struck an energy facility near the Novovolynsk community on February 9.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN18032026000193011044ID1110880573



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search