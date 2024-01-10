China Uses Foreign Machines To Make Quantum Computers

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A Chinese company has made a 72-qubit superconducting quantum chip with foreign machines as the United States's curbs failed to slow China's development in this area.

Origin Quantum, a Hefei-based quantum computer maker, on January 6 officially launched its third-generation quantum computer called Wukong, which uses the name of the Monkey King in Chinese mythology as the superhero can transform into 72 different forms.

The company said in early 2023 that it would launch Wukong in July of the same year. But it postponed the launch to this month without giving a reason.

It launched its 6-qubit superconducting chip, known as KF-C6-130, in September 2020 and used it in its self-developed quantum computer called Benyuan Wuyuan. It unveiled Benyuan Wuyuan 2 with a 24-qubit quantum chip, KF-C24-100, in February 2021.

Now Wukong uses a 72-qubit quantum chip called KF-C72-300, a superconducting chip that can work only at a temperature close to absolute zero (-273.15°C).

People do not need to guess how Origin Quantum made its chips as it has already showed its entire production line to the state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) in an interview on January 31, 2023.

In the footage, Jia Zhilong, deputy director of the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center, a joint venture of Origin Quantum and the Key Laboratory of Quantum Information of Chinese Academy of Sciences, explained every step and machine used in the production.



Foreign suppliers

Firstly, Origin Quantum uses imported lithographic technology, a MA/BA8 Gen4 mask aligner , to create a pattern on a wafer. This machine was made by Germany's SÜSS MicroTec, which was established in 1949 initially as a distributor of optical instruments and later as a contract manufacturer.



In 2001, SÜSS MicroTec entered the photomask business by acquiring the California-based Image Technology.



SÜSS MicroTec's MA/BA8 Gen4 mask aligner Photo: China Central TV

Secondly, the chip undergoes a coating and an oxidation process in a QBT-J four-chamber ultra-high vacuum (UHV) coating system , which was made by Yuomao Technology, a Xiamen-based company founded in 2018.