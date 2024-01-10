Kimberly-Clark Professionaltm Improves Protection For Lab Workers With New Kimtechtm Polaristm Nitrile Exam Gloves

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark ProfessionalTM announced today the availability of new KimtechTM PolarisTM Nitrile Exam Gloves for use in laboratory settings that afford users the highest level of protection, durability and comfort from a glove in the Kimtech portfolio.

With high-quality standards, users can rely on Kimtech Polaris nitrile exam gloves for tasks that might otherwise require a thicker, less comfortable glove.

Featuring a new dark magenta color unique to Kimberly-Clark Professional and a proprietary high-quality nitrile formulation, Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Exam Gloves have one of the lowest acceptable quality levels (AQL) for pinholes at 0.65, when compared to leading competitors.

The average tensile strength is 31 megapascal (MPa) after aging, more than double the strength of the industry standard. The gloves also have been tested against some of the harshest chemicals used in labs and industrial work environments,1 meeting and exceeding the industry standards for exam gloves.

"Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Exam Gloves were created with the end-user in mind and represent a new chapter in innovation for Kimberly-Clark Professional," said Anuj Sinha, General Manager, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Partnership Products, Kimberly-Clark Professional North America. "Our goal was to elevate the glove – making it more durable than our other gloves without sacrificing comfort."

Certified by U.S. Ergonomics, Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Exam Gloves provide measurable ergonomic benefits to the user by improving comfort and fit and minimizing the risk factors that may cause injuries. The gloves are specifically designed to protect professionals in laboratory settings, and they are also suitable for industrial work environments, pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical device manufacturing and biotechnology.

"These exam gloves are typically worn for long periods, so comfort was top of mind when designing Polaris," said Sinha. "Beyond the fit of the glove, we gave it breathability and thermal comfort resulting in a glove 80% of daily glove users found favorable versus their current glove, according to a recent study.2"

In addition to delivering greater comfort and superior barrier protection, Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Exam Gloves will also help in advancing customers' sustainability goals, as it is recyclable through The RightCycleTM Program by Kimberly-Clark Professional. Through The RightCycle Program, eligible non-hazardous Kimberly-Clark Professional PPE waste, such as Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Exam Gloves, are collected at the end user's facility and taken to a recycling partner where they are turned into plastic pellets used to make durable consumer goods.

Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Exam Gloves do not contain silicone,3 are food contact safe4 and meet United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) <800> guidelines.5 The gloves are available for purchase as of Jan. 2, 2024, and are being stocked by a large number of scientific and industrial distributors.

