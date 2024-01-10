Digital Art Board Market Worth USD 17.69 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +25% - Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Art Board Market

Digital Art Board Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The Digital Art Board Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Digital Art Board Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Digital Art Board Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Digital Art Board Market in the coming years.

The Digital Art Board market is projected to grow from USD 3.71 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.69 Billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% from 2024 to 2030.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Wacom, Huion, XP-Pen, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Gaomon, Sony Corporation, Artisul, Parblo, UGEE, Boogie Board, ISKN, Dell Technologies, ASUS, Lenovo Group, VEIKK, HUANUO, Adonit, Turcom and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

December 20, 2023: Decade-long, evolving partnership has impacted 11,000 high school students across the U.S. with hands-on learning, scholarships, in-kind donations, and more Committed to its vision of providing smarter technology for all, Lenovo joined forces with NAF- a national education non-profit that brings schools and businesses together to support high school students' efforts to be future ready and prepare them for college, a career, and future success-to engage students from under-invested communities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers. This year, Lenovo and NAF are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their partnership. What began in 2013 as a local educator searching for more work-based learning opportunities for their students in North Carolina, has blossomed into a national, multi-faceted partnership dedicated to shaping the next generation of innovators.

August 24, 2023: ASUS today announced that ESC8000 and ESC4000 servers with the latest NVIDIA® L40S GPUs are ready for order with greater availability and better performance per dollar. To transform with generative AI, enterprises need to deploy more compute resources at a larger scale - and ASUS offers eight-GPU and four-GPU NVIDIA L40S servers to accelerate training, fine tuning and inference workloads, with powerful performance to build and deploy AI models. In addition, ASUS is one of only a handful NVIDIA OVX server system providers in the world, and we development our own innovative AI LLM technology deliver comprehensive and true generative-AI solutions. Learn more about ASUS L40S solutions.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Digital Art Board Market. The major and emerging players of the Digital Art Board Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Digital Art Board market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Digital Art Board market

Digital Art Board Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

1024 Level

2048 Level

Digital Art Board Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Industrial Design

Animation & Film

Advertising

Others

Digital Art Board Market Regional Analysis/Insights

North America accounted for the largest market in the Digital Art Board market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. The Digital Art Board market is largely shaped by the North American region, which is a reflection of a dynamic landscape marked by technological advancements, a growing creative community, and a strong demand for cutting-edge tools in the digital art space. The market for digital art boards in North America is expanding significantly due to a combination of factors that meet the changing demands of creative professionals such as designers, artists, and planners. The North American market for digital art boards is largely driven by the region's emphasis on technological innovation and adoption. Leading technology companies and research institutes regularly develop state-of-the-art digital art technologies in North America. As a result, cutting-edge features like pressure sensitivity, tilt recognition, and high-resolution displays have been added to digital art boards, improving artists' overall creative process.

The demand for Digital Art Boards is largely driven by North America's thriving and diverse creative community. More and more artists, as well as professionals in animation studios and design agencies, are realizing the advantages that digital art boards provide in terms of effectiveness, adaptability, and the chance to try out different kinds of art. Digital art boards are becoming more and more popular in many areas of the creative industry thanks to this trend. Furthermore, there is a notable increase in cooperation between software developers and hardware manufacturers in the North American market for Digital Art Boards. With this synergy, the goal is to build integrated ecosystems that smoothly combine software and hardware features, giving artists all the tools they need to create digital works of art.

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Digital Art Board market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Digital Art Board market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Digital Art Board market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

What is new in 2024?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Digital Art Board market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Digital Art Board market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer's business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Digital Art Board.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for Digital Art Board market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

