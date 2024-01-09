Adopt Two-Pronged Approach To Rejuvenate Nuh: Haryana Chief Secretary

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 9 (IANS) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday emphasised the importance of adopting a two-pronged approach to rejuvenate Nuh district.

The initiative aims to position Nuh as a leading horticultural hub for onions and tomatoes by forming Farmers' Producer Organisations (FPOs), an official statement said.

Citing the increasing demand for these essential crops, the plan focuses on optimising processes such as sorting and cutting, thereby ensuring a more efficient supply chain within the state.

Kaushal, chairing a review meeting of the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) for Behal, Laharu, Nuh, Punhana, Hathin, Nahar and Badhra blocks here, urged swift action in setting up a center of excellence in Nuh.

Simultaneously, he identified the untapped potential of local artistry in Nuh and encouraged Deputy Commissioners to champion activities like pottery-making and local artisanal production, envisioning a vibrant cultural revival in the region.

Kaushal proposed a collaborative effort with the Central Sector Scheme PM Vishwakarma to provide comprehensive support to local artisans.

This inclusive approach encompasses international marketing, quality certification, branding, presence on e-commerce platforms and diverse marketing activities. Ultimately, the goal is to strengthen artisans' connections to the value chain, empowering them to thrive on both national and international platforms.

He emphasised the need for accelerated waterworks projects in response to the challenge of saline groundwater in the region. He directed collaboration with the Public Health Engineering Department to expedite these water works projects.

