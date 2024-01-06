Azerbaijan And Armenia: Where Will Peace Agreement Be Signed?

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Armenia declares
its readiness to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
When, where, and under what conditions will this document be
signed?
The resolution of "neither war nor peace" situation between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, the beginning of normalization of
interstate relations, restoration of ties and communications,
opening of new routes – all these processes depend on the outcome
of the final peace agreement.
The document can be signed soon, unless there are new
provocations from foreign states, especially France, and serious
destructive pressure on Yerevan.
Most obstacles in the signing process of the peace agreement
have been removed, and solutions to some problems have been found.
Now everything depends on the political will of the Armenian
leadership.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has not changed his
previous rhetoric. He does not consider it effective to sign a
peace agreement without international guarantees. Pashinyan
believes that the guarantors of the document he will sign with Baku
must be either the US, France, or the European Union.
Although such a guarantee is unnecessary. The peace agreement to
be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia is essentially a framework
document confirming the readiness of the parties to build further
relations within the framework of international law. There is no
need for guarantees from the US, the European Union, France, or
Russia for a document that emphasizes that relations will be based
on fundamental principles and basic norms of international law.
After signing the agreement by Baku and Yerevan, as well as
completing the corresponding ratification procedures in the
parliaments of both countries, the document is registered and
approved at the UN.
The peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia can be signed
by the foreign ministers.
Baku considers the most effective option to be coordinating the
treaty directly with Yerevan through bilateral negotiations and
discussions, followed by signing it in Tbilisi. Since the political
elites of Armenia, not interested in strengthening Georgia in the
region geopolitically, and at the same time not daring to violate
the diplomatic course prescribed by the European Union and France,
are likely to reject the Tbilisi option and insist on signing the
document in Brussels.
Russia does not consider any of these options acceptable. Not by
chance, at the end of last year, both the Russian Foreign Minister
Sergey Lavrov and the country's president Vladimir Putin reminded
about the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020,
emphasizing that this document contributed to the end of the second
Karabakh war.
By this, Russia signaled to Yerevan that it insists on having
the peace agreement signed in Moscow. At the same time, Russia also
wants to present the Moscow option as a regional platform, holding
consultations with Türkiye and Iran regarding the process of
signing the specified document. Armenia is likely to reject
Moscow's proposal, as its patrons ask Armenia to sign the document
in one of the Western countries. Washington and Brussels are the
possible options.
Iran's recent activation is evident in attempts to influence
processes in the South Caucasus: Tehran is suggested as the place
where the final version of the peace agreement between Baku and
Yerevan will be approved and signed. For Baku, this option is not
desirable since Iran has a negative track record of implementing
peacekeeping missions and conducting negotiations under its
mediation. Considering that the investigation into the bloody
terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran hasn't been
completed, and the embassy has not resumed its activities, Iran's
proposal is not suitable for Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, Armenia plans to sign an agreement with Türkiye on
opening the borders, restoring transportation communications,
reestablishing diplomatic relations, etc. Thus, Istanbul or Ankara
are also among the potential places where the peace agreement
between Baku and Yerevan can be signed.
The likelihood of signing the agreement in Istanbul increases
against the background of reports that Russian President Vladimir
Putin will make an official visit to Türkiye this year. However,
it's clear that the European Union won't consider the Istanbul
option acceptable, and France, with strong and uncompromising
protests, will exert pressure on Armenia.
Since Armenia does not conduct an independent diplomatic course,
Pashinyan's government will have to take into account the demands
of its patrons who support, finance, and arm its army, as well as
states that fuel Armenian revanchism. However, Pashinyan
understands that full compliance with the demands of patrons may
get Armenia involved in a new war, putting an end to Armenian
statehood. Yerevan's harsh messages to the former leader of the
Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Samvel Shahramanyan,
who fled to Armenia, are connected precisely with this.
Acting under the dictate and scenario of external forces,
Shahramanyan was preparing to announce that the document on the
dissolution of all structures of the separatist junta from January
1, 2024, "has no legal force and legitimacy". However, Pashinyan
and his team understand that the activities of separatist
structures in the country, such as Armenian residents of Karabakh
who voluntarily moved from Azerbaijan to Armenia, including puppet
structures called the "government and parliament in exile", will be
considered a direct threat to the territorial integrity, border
immunity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.
In this case, Baku would be forced to take necessary, adequate
steps within the basic principles of international law, and
Armenians don't believe that these steps will limit with political
statements.
Baku is patient, but Armenia should not forget how Azerbaijan
prevents threats to itself and its citizens when its patience runs
out. Yerevan is now facing a choice. If the choice is made
incorrectly, the result could be very disappointing.
