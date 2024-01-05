More Than Two-Thirds Use Their Parents' Wellness Remedies

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

More than two-thirds of Americans share their parents' approach to wellness, new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed that when they were growing up, their parents used traditional approaches (39%), more so than alternative ones (13%).

These remedies weren't just decided overnight, as most respondents (55%) say their parents got their approach to wellness from their own parents.

Sixty-one percent believe that their family set a good example of health and wellness when they were growing up.





Today, 52% tend to prefer a mix of both traditional, like taking medicine or going to the doctor, and alternative remedies, like eating certain foods, respondents were much more divided when asked to choose one over the other.

Three in five (63%) are likely to opt for traditional approaches such as getting plenty of sleep (63%) or over-the-counter medications (56%). Others increase their vitamin C intake (49%) and take supplements (35%).

On the other hand, 37% tend to prefer alternative remedies such as honey (62%) or lemon (62%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of KAL Vitamins , the survey aimed to uncover how Americans approach their health.

Interestingly, almost one in five (16%) think modern medicine is untrustworthy.

This may be why the average respondent will ensure nearly four days (3.7) of symptoms before going to the doctor.

However, those who prefer traditional approaches will suffer for only two days (2.3) before taking over-the-counter medications, whereas those who prefer non-traditional remedies will wait three whole days.

But that doesn't mean Americans aren't taking matters into their own hands. Growing up, proactive approaches like drinking water (54%), eating healthy foods (48%), going to their doctor for physicals and wellness exams (45%) and taking vitamins and supplements (42%) were top of mind.

In fact, 52% say they take a proactive approach to their health today rather than a reactive one (20%).

“Regardless of what your parents taught you, keeping yourself healthy isn't just visiting your doctor when you're feeling sick. Taking a proactive approach to your health means having a yearly physical and regularly taking vitamins and supplements,” said a KAL Vitamins spokesperson.

When respondents were growing up, 31% say their parents prioritized their physical health more so than their mental (9%) and emotional health (8%).

Today, physical health still ranks as the top priority, though mental health has increased to a close second (15%).

Three-quarters (76%) of respondents are already parents or plan to be one someday and 81% of those respondents plan to use the same approach they take to being sick with their child.

In fact, 64% of respondents believe that today's generation of children have the best health and wellness options and education opportunities.

And at the end of the day, respondents are more likely to trust their own parents when it comes to health and wellness advice (46%), much more than that of their best friend (15%) or social media (13%).

“It's no secret that we all learn from our parents and health routines are no exception. While following their advice may help, it's important to note that new advances in wellness are always being made,” said a KAL Vitamins spokesperson.“There are gaps that nutrition alone cannot fill and with generations or care and expertise, it's important to take supplements for every life stage and need.”

