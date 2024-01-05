A R Rahman turns 57: 7 interesting about the 'Mozart of Madras'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrating the 57th birthday of musical maestro AR Rahman! From the soulful melodies of 'Roja' to global acclaim with 'Slumdog Millionaire,' his genius knows no bounds. A pioneer in blending diverse musical elements, Rahman continues to inspire and enchant the world

Celebrating the 57th birthday of musical maestro AR Rahman! From the soulful melodies of "Roja" to global acclaim with "Slumdog Millionaire," his genius knows no bounds

AR Rahman was born as A. S. Dileep Kumar on January 6, 1967, in Chennai, India. After converting to Islam, he changed his name to Allah Rakha Rahman

Rahman's interest in music started early, and he began his career as a session musician and later formed the band "Roots" with his friends

Rahman gained widespread recognition with his soundtrack for 1992 film 'Roja,' directed by Mani Ratnam. The soundtrack's success marked the beginning of Rahman's prolific career

AR Rahman achieved international fame with Slumdog Millionaire directed by Danny Boyle. The soundtrack won him two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song

He often blends Indian classical music with electronic music and world music elements, creating a unique and distinctive sound

Over the years, Rahman has composed music for a vast number of films in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and English

AR Rahman has received numerous awards including several National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, Grammy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and the prestigious Padma Bhushan