Calumet To Attend Goldman Sachs Energy, Cleantech & Utilities Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT ) ("Calumet", "our"), announced today our plans to attend the Goldman Sachs Energy, Cleantech & Utilities Conference in Miami, FL on Friday January 5, 2024. Calumet will be holding investor meetings throughout the day.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners,

L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT ) manufactures, formulates and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

