Pope Francis: May Those With A Stake In Conflicts Heed Their Conscience

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the last day of 2023, Pope Francis urged believers not to stop praying for the nations suffering from war, mentioning the "tormented Ukrainian people".

The Pope spoke of this after reciting the Angelus prayer prayer on Sunday, December 31, Vatican News reports.

"Let's not stop praying for peoples suffering from wars: for the tormented Ukrainian people, the Palestinian and Israeli people, the Sudanese people and many others," the pontiff said.

"At the end of the year, let us have the courage to ask ourselves: "How many lives have been shattered by armed conflict? How many deaths? And how much destruction, how much suffering... how much poverty! May those with a stake in armed conflicts listen to the voice of their conscience," added the pontiff.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine discussed with Pope Francis joint work on the Peace Formula.