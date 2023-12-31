Ukraine's Power Grid Stable, Electricity Export To Moldova Scheduled - Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 31, Ukraine's unified power system sees no electricity shortage. Four thermal power plant units remain in reserve. Electricity exports to Moldova is scheduled for the night hours.

That's according to the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform reports.

"There are four TPP units in reserve mode, which can be put into operation if necessary. The power system is well balanced. The situation is under control. Power outage schedules are not being introduced," the department said.

In Donetsk region, the ministry says, energy repair specialists have partially restored the damaged thermal power plant, which had earlier been subjected to massive shelling.

The 110 kV overhead line was damaged by a Russian attack on a thermal power plant located in the relevant proximity to the front line. The energy repair team came under fire but no casualties were reported.

In Chernihiv region, 10 kV overhead power lines were damaged by enemy shelling, which left 3,800 consumers in nine settlements without electricity.

Some 11,600 MWh of electricity is set to be imported while export transmission has been scheduled for the night hours.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, eight Ukrainian regions experienced issues with power and gas supplies due to ongoing hostilities and technical disruptions.

