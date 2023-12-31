Mann Ki Baat: PM Urges People To Take Part In 'Ram Bhajan' Drive Ahead Of Temple Launch

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) While addressing the last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of the year 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the entire country is enthused about the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Describing the 108th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said: "There is enthusiasm and excitement across the country regarding the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. People are expressing their emotions in various ways."

“You must have seen that in the last few days, new songs and bhajans have been composed on Shri Ram and Ayodhya. Many people are also writing new poems,” PM Modi said.

"It seems that the world of art is becoming a participant in this historic moment in its unique style,” he said.

Encouraging people to share their creations with the hashtag 'ShriRamBhajan', PM Modi further said: "A thought that comes to my mind is should we share all such creations with a common hashtag? I request you to share your creations on social media with the hashtag 'ShriRamBhajan'.

"This collection will create a flow of emotions and devotion, where everyone becomes filled with the spirit of Ram."

Modi described the 108th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' as special for himself, saying, "Today marks the 108th episode of our shared journey. The significance of the number 108 and its sanctity is a subject of profound study. 108 beads in a rosary, chanting 108 times, 108 divine sites, 108 stairs in temples, 108 bells, this number 108 is associated with immense faith. That's why the 108th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' has become all the more special for me.”

Wishing the citizens for the upcoming year, Modi highlighted India's achievements in 2023 and urged everyone to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024.

The Prime Minister said: "It is the strength of 140 crore Indians that our country achieved many special accomplishments this year. Today, every corner of India is filled with self-confidence. In 2024, we must continue with this spirit and momentum."

Talking about India's achievements in 2023, the PM said, "Becoming an innovation hub for India is a symbol that we are not going to stop. In 2015, we were ranked 81st in the Global Innovation Index; today, our rank is 40. This year, the number of patents filed in India has been higher, with nearly 60 per cent being domestic filings."

"India celebrated 2023 as the International Year of Millets, creating many opportunities for startups working in this sector," he said.

Stressing the utility and responsible use of artificial intelligence, PM Modi shared an incident from the recent Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.

PM Modi said "Thousands of people had reached Kashi from Tamil Nadu to participate in the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. There I publicly used the AI tool Bhashini for the first time to communicate with them. I was addressing from the stage in Hindi but through the AI tool Bhashini, the people of Tamil Nadu present there were listening to my address in Tamil language simultaneously."

